Experts Say Australia’s Mysterious Metallic Beach Orbs Are Likely Fallen Space Junk and Highly Toxic

As private companies and government space agencies race to fill low Earth orbit with thousands of satellites, all that traffic is creating more space junk that eventually falls back to Earth. According to reporting from The Guardian, some of that junk washed ashore in Queensland, Australia, where six mysterious metallic spheres looked like the beginning of a science-fiction movie but turned out to be something much more familiar, and unfortunately increasingly common.

In almost any previous era, polished metal orbs appearing on a beach would have been interpreted as alien artifacts, secret military hardware, or at least the setup for a vast conspiracy. Instead, Australia’s Space Agency says the objects most likely came from a space launch vehicle.

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Authorities quickly established exclusion zones while firefighters in protective gear collected the spheres into hazardous materials containers. Experts warned they could still contain traces of hydrazine, a highly toxic rocket propellant. Based on their size and construction, the so-called “spaceballs” appear to be titanium pressure vessels used in rocket fuel systems.

There Are at Least 30,000 Pieces of Space Trash Around Earth Right Now

Titanium has a well-earned reputation for being remarkably strong and durable, making it perfect for surviving rocketship reentry. Unfortunately, when they come back down to Earth, those tanks can travel thousands of miles before landing on solid land, this time meaning a beach in Queensland.

More than 30,000 tracked pieces of orbital debris currently circle Earth, and with launches happening daily nowadays, our orbit is getting overloaded with space junk that could potentially pose problems for future spaceflight. It’s commonly accepted among experts that unexpected reentries like this are going to be the norm, should this level of space traffic persist.

This isn’t even the first time Australia has had to deal with falling chunks of spacecraft. Back in 2023, a huge metal cylinder washed onto a beach in Western Australia. It was eventually identified as part of a rocket launched by India.