Explore an Underground Cavern Woven with Miles of Glowing Thread

A luminous, panoramic landscape of UV-coated thread enchants a subterranean cellar in Julien Salaud’s newest site-specific installation, Fleuve Céleste (The Heavenly River). 82 feet beneath the ground, in the cellars of the Maison Ackerman, the eccentric artist has spun a “magical bestiary” with approximately 28 miles of cotton thread and 65,000 nails. The work—created in a similar style to his Stellar Cave series—blends the ancient forms of astronomical painting and cave art into symbolic scenes of riverbanks, marine animals, and majestic heroes. Covering the walls, ceiling, and floor in twists and tangles of gossamer, Salaud’s Heavenly River illuminates the darkened halls with its glow.

Fleuve Céleste is an originial work created for Ackerman + Fontevraud La Scéne, commemorating Salaud’s accomplishment in becoming the first artist awarded a position in their dual residency program. The luminescent installation is open to the public, and will remain in place until December 2017.

Videos by VICE

Via Colossal

Related:

A New Constellation Rises Over the Hudson River

Glowing Cables Transform a Cathedral into a Massive Player Piano

Artist Creates Lifelike Images Using Only Thread And Nails