Explore the Real Berlin with Four Aussie DJs Who Call the Clubbing Mecca Home

In collaboration with Jägermeister.

In a town that attracts the best acts in the world, a group of Australian artists have found freedom, parties, and crowds that don’t exist anywhere else on the planet.



THUMP explored Berlin—the greatest clubbing city in the world—with four Australian DJs bringing their own sound to the endless party. For decades Australia and Berlin have a held a connection through our mutual dedication to staying up late and dancing ’til our feet ache. Our best artists, musicians, and DJs regularly make the pilgrimage to the city to live cheaply among those making the best dance music today.

Following Kate Miller, Tornado Wallace, Baron Castle, and Fantastic Man, we amble down picturesque streets where postcard cafés pump techno at 10AM in the morning and discover how the city’s soviet past created room for young people to make their own world of electronic music, where the party spirit permeates 24 hours a day.