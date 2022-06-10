This Cold Brew Subscription Will Keep Your Coffee Supply Stacked All Summer

If you, too, have a crippling caffeine addiction, then you’ve come to the right place. We’re fans of pretty much all things coffee: the best grinders, the best espresso machines, and any other bean juice gadgets we can get our shaky paws on. But it’s HOT, dudes, which means we’re lookin’ to swap out our boiling cups of pour-over Joe for some chilled, icy cold brew. That’s why we were so psyched to hear about Explorer Cold Brew—a cold-brew concentrate company that can hook you up with a subscription of the stimulating stuff that shows up right to your door—and especially the brand’s new free one-month trial offer, available exclusively to new customers for a limited time.

Explorer Cold Brew makes award-winning cold brew concentrate, which—if you’re not a cold brew aficionado—means you mix a small amount of roasty, super-strong concentrate with water or milk (about a 1:4 ratio) to make your morning glass of refreshingly cool coffee, saving space in the fridge and cutting down on packaging materials. The coolest thing about Explorer Cold Brew, though, is that its concentrate comes in four caffeine levels, so if you turn into a literal demon when you drink coffee have a sensitivity to caffeine, you can always opt for a lower level. (Coffee not your thing? We’ve got you covered.) The levels start as low as “No Caf,” which is 99.9% caffeine free, and get all the way up to “Extra Caf,” which packs a walloping 300 milligrams of caffeine into every cup—the equivalent of around three 12-ounce Red Bulls. (Disclaimer: VICE not responsible for any strangely clean apartments, traumatized roommates, or terrified therapists after the consumption of “Extra Caf.”)

But it’s not just the caffeine sitch that won us over on Explorer Cold Brew. This stuff is legit, dude—the brand partners with coffee experts across the globe to craft small batch cold brew concentrates so you can make incredibly delicious, cafe-style beverages at home in seconds. (Oh, and did we mention they have free nationwide shipping? Very tight.)

Explorer Cold Brew is also LGBT-owned, and because it’s Pride Month, you’re probably experiencing more of those times when you’re sluggin’ back cold brew and you think to yourself, Huh, I really wish I could be helping out the LGBTQ community right now. The brand donates $1 from every order to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, so you can caffeinate and help disenfranchised queer youths at the same time. (In fact, Explorer Cold Brew founder Cason Crane was the first person to climb Mt. Everest and the Seven Summits with the Pride flag when he was just 19 years old, which is way more impressive than anything we’ve ever done.)

So, stock up on this while supplies last (they’re always making more), give your hard-earned clams to an actually good company during Pride month, and enter caffeine-induced psychosis as you g-g-g-get r-r-r-ready for an sickamazingtight weekend. [Overcaffeinated Patrick Bateman noises.]

