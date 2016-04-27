Exploring a Vodou Priestess’s Spirited World, in Photos

Support for Broadly in Haiti and the 360˚ filming of this project comes from Vaseline.
As it’s usually told, the story of Haiti is a story of setbacks, corruption, poverty and natural disaster. That’s what we see from a distance, anyway: an earthquake that struck a country already aching from centuries of struggle, that killed more than 160,000 and left close to 1.5 million people without a home. Upon closer inspection, we see that the story of Haiti is more than one of loss, it’s also one of vibrant resilience and rich culture.
Photographer Stephanie Meiling traveled to Haiti with Broadly in search of healing and attended Vodou Priestess Katy’s first Vodou ceremony in five years. Priestess is a rich collection of photos that encapsulate the palpable energy of the ceremony. Her photos introduce us to the electric atmosphere leading up to the event and invite us into the thick of the ritual.