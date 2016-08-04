Exploring Cuba’s Skate Culture with Ishod Wair, Andrew Reynolds and Lucien Clarke (Part 1)

Cuba’s skate scene has no funding, very few resources and not much to speak of in terms of a skate park. But despite those obstacles, the scene is growing, thanks in part to organizations like Cuba Skate and the kids that want to see it furthered. In Part 1, we meet a couple local skateboarders who show us how they’ve stayed motivated to skate and take Ishod Wair, Lucien Clarke, Andrew Reynolds, and special guest photographer Arto Saari to check out some of the best skate spots in the country. Presented by Stance.

