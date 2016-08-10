Exploring Cuba’s Skate Culture with Ishod Wair, Andrew Reynolds and Lucien Clarke (Part 2)



Cuba’s skate scene has no funding, very few resources and not much to speak of in terms of a skate park. But despite those obstacles, the scene is growing, thanks in part to organizations like Cuba Skate and the kids that want to see it furthered.

In Part 2, the pros get immersed in Cuban culture and attend a contest at a local skate spot. For the local skaters, the arrival of the pros is another instance to examine their place in a country that they feel is being left behind. Presented by Stance.