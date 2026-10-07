Exploring Kampala with FLO, Nyege Nyege’s Newest Star

Kampala swarms. Hot, noisy, and lung-destroying, the Ugandan capital fries the adrenal glands under your skin and bakes you into the earth. Gospel, Afrobeats, and dancehall blare from speakers everywhere, bleeding into the cacophony of whack-whack-whack construction, non-stop car horns, and eruptions of laughter.

I’m here to spend the day with Nakuto Florence Lugemwa, also known as FLO, an East African DJ, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who has just written an album of prayers for the wasted. An outlier in Kampala’s experimental, bass-heavy dance music scene, FLO has spent the last five years fusing her identity with the sounds of underground clubs in Berlin, Brussels, and Lisbon, where she often performs.

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Play video FLO’S NEW SINGLE “BABY”, TAKEN FROM HER NEW ALBUM NAKATO FLO’S NEW SINGLE “BABY”, TAKEN FROM HER NEW ALBUM NAKATO

She can be tricky to gauge; code-switching from aloof to gregarious in a heartbeat, hiding behind oversized shades and dripping in Kampala’s trademark counterfeit Dior.

FLO appears as I wait at a petrol station, riding on the back of a boda-boda (motorbike taxi). “Come,” she says and pats the leather seat. We cruise back to her home in Bunga, a suburb that stretches from the idyllic Lake Victoria to the raucous nightlife of its main thoroughfare. ​“I wanted you to start with me from the beginning so you see where I live.”

FLO tours internationally as a trumpet player with the Nyege Nyege crew, HHY, and Kampala Unit, an experimental, Afrofuturist band that blends dub and techno with traditional East African percussion. When back in Kampala, she spends her time teaching a brass band of children from the surrounding slums. She raises them up as she was, hoping they’ll make a living from music. “It would be a sin to forget where I am from.”

Now, FLO is stepping out from the cover of a full band to release her first solo album, Nakato, the freaky echoings of R&B, Nigerbeats, dancehall, hyperpop, and electro-metal. Shaped with long-term collaborator Jonathan Uliel Saldanha, the record is a boundless dream space that began as a means of personal escape during COVID, but evolved into a delirious beast of its own. “This is a record that goes into another world, like when you take a pill and trip,” she explains. Her singing is sweet, almost childlike, but heavy with melancholia.

“I had a twin who died when I was four,” FLO tells me. Though there’s nothing on the record that explicitly refers to this part of her life, she says it runs deep through her work. “Her energy is always with me when I do music. It’s my connection to another world where I am with her, with Babirye again.”

“Life is hard, but it’s also short, and you can’t control it,” she continues. “Wherever it takes you, you have to go.”

Tonight, it takes us to the club. ​​“There is a calmness you reach with dancing you cannot find anywhere else,” FLO effuses. “To enter the darkness, swinging your body… Dancing will release your stress and pain.”

But first, we must visit the salon.

We move on foot, away from the chaos and into the backstreets of Bunga towards Lake Victoria. It is striking how quickly we leave the noise and dust; suddenly there is birdsong in the air, a slow village energy, a lot of plants with huge prickly spines arching towards the sun.

The salon is mayhem. “It is going to take time.” It takes hours. Up to four pairs of hands braid new colorful lines into her head. Men drift in and out selling SIM cards, lace underwear, and sweet treats. We’re there so long a plate of food is delivered onto FLO’s lap. She disappears under a hair dryer that she wears like a space helmet in a 60s sci-fi film.

In the club later, I see what she means about stress relief​​. Two men play pool as Ugandan dancehall vibrates through the small but committed crowd, jerking in the neon light. Drinks are spilled, a mic is grabbed, chanted into and then passed to anyone who wants it.

“Enjoy the chaos, enjoy the sadness,” FLO shouts into my ear over the thumping bass. She goes to sit on the bar, waving me over. “Take my photo here.”

Follow Frank on Instagram @franklopezwrites

FLO’s new album Nakato is out now through Hakuna Kulala. Find it at Bandcamp.

