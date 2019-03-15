Exploring The Ethics of Ridehailing Apps

On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we sit down with VICE’s Ankita Rao to mull over a big question: Is it possible for a ride hailing app to be ethical? To find out, Rao did a deep dive into the world of ride hailing, looking at an app named Via—an alternative to Uber and Lyft—that pays its drivers more, strives to be environmentally friendly, and wants to decrease traffic congestion. But what’s the catch?

