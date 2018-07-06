Exploring The Health Benefits Of Dirt — By Eating It

Believe it or not, humans have been happily eating dirt for thousands of years. But recently geophagy has emerged as one of the internet’s favourite new health trends. Dirt devotees are worried that our obsession with food cleanliness, and reduced contact with dirt, have robbed us of its nutritional benefits. Fans of the original vitamin D claim eating soil and clay can improve your immune system and give you a massive does of minerals.

If eating dirt is a bit much for you, why not try another viral soil-based health trend — earthing. That basically promises that standing on the ground is good for your health. But is such an easy health fad too good to be true?

