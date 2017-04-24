Exploring the Mysterious Underwater World of Apnea with Champion Vincent Mathieu

A form of freediving, static apnea challenges competitors to hold their breath underwater for as long as possible. VICE Sports France asked Vincent Mathieu – winner of the 2016 Apnea Indoor World Championship – to explain the unique discipline that has become his life’s passion.

Apnea opens the gateway to an extraordinary world. It’s a quest of the senses, a lesson in life itself. Apnea lets you discover a fascinating universe, one that enables you to get to know yourself better, and where you learn to constantly push your physiological limits.

In trying to introduce apnea in all of its complex beauty and elegant potential, I will not talk about titles, records or competitions. I will not even mention performance. In order to reach my aim, I will simply look to answer this simple question: “Why should I try apnea?”

Vincent Mathieu // Photo: Eclipse-freediving.

When taking your first steps in the world of apnea, it almost feels like being a child who is learning to ride a bike. Your concept of balance and frame of reference are completely turned around: up, down, left, right, the sensation of gravity – everything changes. Apnea makes us re-learn how to move and lets us completely reconsider our orientation in space and time. We have to evolve with(in) this aquatic environment and stimulate abilities we have forgotten about – abilities that actually remain deeply present and hidden in our genes. In this sense, it’s almost a regression into a more primitive state.

When we are holding our breath underwater, the genetic inheritance of our evolution awakens and activates. Specific physiological reflexes, caused by the pressure of being underwater and the lack of oxygen, begin to emerge. These are the same reflexes that are observed in marine mammals and turtles. Our heartbeat decreases and our entire system goes into energy saving mode; the magnetic radiation of our brain changes; blood no longer flows to the arms and legs, so that it can nourish only our vital organs, such as the heart, brain and lungs.

In the beginning, these reflexes can be unsettling. This is usually because we are not yet familiar with all these new sensations. It’s a question of adapting and modifying the physiological functioning of our organism. Obviously, this requires patience. These physiological adaptations call for repetition and a lot of time in order to create strong and lasting reflexes. The apnea journey is situated right here: the adaptation to an aquatic way of functioning.



Vincent on the island of Réunion // Photo: Eclipse-freediving.

In the water, the weight of our body is no longer important; everything becomes more fluid, softer, more elegant. As we dive, the contact with water amplifies the sensations. We are more aware of and sensitive to the messages sent by our bodies. This introspective journey is particular and personal.

Did you know that seawater and blood plasma have a similar composition of minerals (except for the concentration of salt) and oligo-elements? Ocean water could even be used as an intravenous substitute.

The aquatic world is like a strange motherly environment. We once all bathed in a protective and nourishing amniotic liquid for roughly nine months. The proof of this pre-earthly life is found in the diving reflex of newborns. When a baby goes underwater, they automatically close the entry of their lungs and swim in an instinctive way like all mammals do at first. This is further proof that our instinctive functioning was designed to evolve in this liquid environment.

Apnea is about the extraordinary and unique sensations you will discover. It provides an indescribable cocktail of emotions, which can only be experienced in this aquatic surrounding.

Vincent in his element // Photo: Eclipse-freediving.

Personally, I crave the chance to hold my breath for longer and longer, to go deeper into the abyss, because the new sensations continue to get better. However, my personal experience aside, we are very far from the clichés of the movie The Big Blue (1988), where freedivers are portrayed as having difficulties in deciding whether to resurface or not. We all are aware of the necessary journey back up to the surface, as this will allow us to dive again.

Why try apnea, then? Because you search for a healthy lifestyle close to nature; because you need to learn to trust yourself; because you want to channel your emotions; because you look for harmony with mother nature; because you wish to practice one of the most complete sports disciplines that exist; or simply for the pleasure of new sensations. Whatever your aspirations or your life approach, apnea will no doubt contribute to your journey.

Freediving offers an invitation to discover not only yourself but also others, and of course the ocean. Let the rhythm of the water cradle you and do not wait any longer to try this amazing experience.

