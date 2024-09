On a new episode of VICELAND’s STATES OF UNDRESS, host Hailey Gates heads to Bolivia to meet the women bringing traditional garb back into the country’s mainstream fashion scene. The cholitas outfit Hailey in their signature style—bowler hat, vibrant dress, elaborate scarf—and explain how the look’s popularity reflects shifting social currents in the country.

