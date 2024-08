Three of the world’s top ultra runners explored the border between the United States and Mexico and met the people who call it home. Mike Foote, Mario Mendoza and Mauricio Carvajal teamed up to make a journey across North America, stopping in Big Bend National Park, Tijuana and select destinations in between. Along the way they met cattle ranchers, members of Tohono O’odham Nation and runners from across two nations.

Created with The North Face.