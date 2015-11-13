Explosions Outside of Stade de France During France and Germany Match

BREAKING: 2 explosions heard from Paris stadium during France-Germany football match.

— The Associated Press (@AP) November 13, 2015

The Associated Press is reporting that two explosions were heard at a bar outside of the Stade de France, where Germany and France played a friendly match. The source of the explosions is yet to be known. French President Francois Hollande was evacuated from the stadium.

The explosions could be heard from inside the stadium, mid-game:

Furthermore, the AP is reporting that a shooting took place almost simultaneously at a restaurant in the 10th arrondissement of Paris.



And in another terrifying development, Agence France-Presse is reporting that hostages have been taken at the Paris Bataclan concert hall.

#BREAKING Hostages taken at Paris Bataclan concert hall, police say

— Agence France-Presse (@AFP) November 13, 2015

The Associated Press reports that at least 35 have been killed in the attacks.

Fans ran onto the field at the end of the match.

UPDATE:

5:57 PM

Just hours before the France-Germany match, the German national team was evacuated from their hotel in Paris after the hotel received a bomb threat, the team’s business manager Oliver Bierhoff confirmed, according to Express. French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the hotel, Molitor, received an anonymous phone call with the tip. The hotel was searched by police dogs, but nothing was found.

6:30 PM

The AP confirms that there were two suicide attacks and one bombing near the stadium.