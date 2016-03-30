Capturing the Subtle Healing of Two Damaged Homes

This article appeared in the March issue of VICE magazine. Click HERE to subscribe.



Terttu Uibopuu photographs subtle signs of trauma and recovery in the American South and in her native Estonia. “As I feel at home both in America and in Estonia, I want to create my own photographic history that combines these two disparate regions,” she said. “As Estonia recuperates from a political occupation, and the American South continues to deal with the aftermath of a natural disaster, I set out to photograph the less sensationalized aspects of these places.”