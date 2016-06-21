Expunge Your Residual Angst With Megafauna’s New Video for “Desire”



Photo courtesy of artist

Megafauna, a rock band from Austin, Texas, are known to pack a heavy, psychedelic punch. Think Black Sabbath meets Metric. Dani Neff, Zack Humphrey, and Will Krause come together on their latest album, Welcome Home and create a challenging, eclectic rock album that will make you want to jump into a car and drive straight to your local music store to learn bass immediately.

The video for “Desire” is a fever dream of fear and escape. As Dani works to get out of the bedroom she’s trapped in, Zack Humprhey destroys a box of something, we never find out, but his actions appear to be directly controlled by Dani herself.

Of the video, vocalist Dani Neff had this to say “Shooting Desire was insane. We did it in Nagodoches, Texas. My friend Bobby spent a few weeks building the set, my bedroom, outside. It poured on and off the whole day and night. We woke up at 3am to finish shooting and I had to break through the floor and crawl through a tunnel filled with rain water. It was one of the craziest things I’ve ever done (which is saying a lot). The video represents the various levels of entrapment that we create in our minds and the desire to break through those barriers.”

Check out the video, directed by Robert Weiss, below, then check out Welcome Home here.

