Police Ban Extinction Rebellion from Trying to Save the Planet

If you live in London – or, in fact, anywhere with internet access – it will have been hard to miss the massive Extinction Rebellion protests that have been taking place since last week. As part of the “Autumn Uprising” the climate group has protested the financial sector, blocked Lambeth Bridge and taken over Trafalgar Square in order to bring attention to the climate emergency.

However, last night police put a stop to the protests – protests, you’ll remember, that aim to stop the destruction of our planet and species. According to the BBC, all Extinction Rebellion protests taking place this week across London are banned.

Last night, police cleared protesters from Trafalgar Square – Extinction Rebellion’s central camp – with little warning, claiming they must now stop the peaceful action. This comes after the Metropolitan Police released a section 14 order, meaning “any assembly linked to the Extinction Rebellion ‘Autumn Uprising’ … must now cease their protests within London (MPS and City of London Police Areas)”. Anyone who refuses to move will be liable for arrest or prosecution.

Many protesters refused to move from the camp in central London, but eventually the square was cleared. As of this morning, there have been 1,457 arrests as part of the ongoing Extinction Rebellion protests across London.

In response to the ban, an Extinction Rebellion spokesperson said: “The climate and ecological emergency isn’t going away, and we remain resolute in facing it. We urge the government and the authorities to join us in doing the same. We cannot do it alone.”

“This is bigger than all of us,” they continued. “To rebels, this is a moment to pause and remember why we are here.”

Extinction Rebellion continues to protest, this morning targeting the Department for Transport.