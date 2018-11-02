Extra-Rich Carbonara Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

6 ounces|180 grams pasta (spaghetti no. 9 works great)

3 ½ ounces|100 grams guanciale or bacon, cut into thin strips or lardons

8 medium egg yolks

3 ½ ounces|100 grams grated pecorino

1 tablespoon soy sauce

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Videos by VICE

Directions

Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, stirring, unit al dente. Keep an eye on the pasta and check on it so you get the al dente-texture you prefer. You can’t always trust the timings on the package. Heat a medium skillet over medium. Add the guanciale and cook until golden brown crispy, about 8 minutes. Drain the fat and keep it aside. Set the guanciale aside as well. In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks until frothy and creamy. Add half of the pecorino and the soy sauce and whisk again. To assemble: Drain the pasta (keep the cooking water) and add half of it to the egg yolk mix while constantly stirring so the eggs don’t coagulate. Add in ¾ of the guanciale, the pork fat, and the remaining pasta and stir so all the pasta is covered in creamy sauce. You can add in a bit of the pasta cooking water which will help the sauce emulsify. Season with salt and plenty of pepper. To serve, use a long tong or a pair of tweezers to roll up the pasta carbonara in a tight beehive which you place on the plate. Top with the remaining pecorino and guanciale and serve immediately.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.