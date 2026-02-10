Join the Sojourn With This New THC Seltzer

Extract Labs has joined the list of brands making THC drinks, with the new Extract Labs Sojourn THC Seltzer. The strawberry lemonade flavor is delicate and light, while the cannabinoid ratio creates a pleasant but notable high. I love this drink for regular users who want a good high but nothing that will leave them completely zonked. Step into this sojourn and enjoy the moment.

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

These drinks contain 10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD, which is one of my favorite dosage formulas. It’s strong enough that moderate users can get a comfortable and light high, and heavy users can quickly work toward one. I need about two of these before I start to feel high. It’s much quicker than when I’m trying to guzzle 5mg drinks to feel something.

The 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD also makes for a more relaxing and easygoing high. CBD helps keep you grounded and chill, so you can avoid any anxious feelings, but still feel decently high.

For beginners, 10mg might be too much. It depends on factors like your size, what you’ve been eating, etc. If you’re new and nervous, I recommend starting with a lower-dose drink, like 2mg or 5mg THC.

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

These create a beautiful and level high. That 10mg:10mg ratio is truly a sweet spot when it comes to THC drinks, and these seltzers are a stellar example of that winning combination. They help you to feel softer and more go with the flow, without pulling you into a crazy haze. You can still finish making dinner and maybe even wrap up some work emails while sipping on one of these.

Another reason you can complete those tasks is that the seltzers (sadly) take a while to kick in. On the label, it says to wait 2-3 hours after drinking one to monitor your experience. For me, it felt like it took at least an hour, 45 minutes at the quickest, to start feeling anything. THC drinks usually hit sooner than other edibles, some getting you high within just 10 minutes. This isn’t one of those drinks, so expect a wait-and-see experience.

It can be a bummer, but it also coincides with the calm, centered vibe of the drink. The seltzers don’t give off the vibe that they’re made for partying or getting wild. Instead, they’re for sinking into a serene state, and the high aligns perfectly with that. They’re still excellent for socializing, but in a more lowkey, casual manner. If you want something upbeat and energizing, there are other options. If you want something soothing and sweet, this is it.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

I love a THC lemonade, and this one is toward the top of my list now. THC lemonades offer a smooth and familiar hemp-infused flavor that’s easy to love. See WYNK or Wana’s tasty lemonades (two of my top picks). The Soujourn Seltzers are right up there with those, giving you a mild and thoughtful flavor that everyone can enjoy. Not too sweet, not too bland, not too bubbly, not too flat. It hits all the right notes in taste and texture.

It’s interesting that Extract Labs skipped right over traditional lemonade and went for strawberry lemonade. The strawberry taste is quite mellow, and even leans toward other fruit notes, like mango or orange, maybe even kiwi. The delicate citrus lemonade flavor is the undercurrent, and then there are hints of that fruitier profile that sets this apart from other THC lemonades.

The texture is lovely, with a subtle hint of fizz that sparkles in your mouth. It’s not super bubbly, so it won’t have you burping or bloated. But it’s more carbonated than standard lemonade, giving it a playful texture.

For people who want bold, in-your-face flavors, you might be disappointed by this light profile. However, I found it to be perfect for casual sipping. It can pair well with a wide variety of foods and feels appropriate for mornings, afternoons, and evenings.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

Extract Labs could’ve phoned it in with a basic THC Lemonade Seltzer, but I love that they took it an extra step and curated the “Sojourn” vibe.

As it explains on the label:

so·journ

noun (sō-jərn)

:a temporary stay.

We could interpret this in a variety of ways, which is what makes it so clever. It’s a temporary stay on Cloud-9; it’s perfect for temporary visits with loved ones; it’s a temporary enjoyment that won’t last forever. You can think about sojourn however you want, but it captures that effortless happiness. It exudes a state of sweet contentment and appreciation for fleeting moments, and I’m into that.

On top of that theme, the can also has a pleasing and elevated style. A rising or setting sun made of dots appears on the front, with light blue wavy lines making up the background. The abstract design elicits those same calm and content vibes. It seems like the brand made this product very thoughtfully, aiming to curate an experience, not just a drink.

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

They’re not cheap, sorry. At $35 for just four cans, they cost $8.75 per 12-ounce can. For most THC drinks, which typically contain 5mg THC, the average price per can is about $6 or $6.50. This is obviously pricier, but you are getting 10mg THC and 10mg CBD and a sublime flavor profile.

You can drop the price down to about $6.50 if you subscribe and save for regular deliveries, which is definitely worth it. I wouldn’t recommend this as a top budget pick, but for something refined and top-quality, it’s worth the price. It’s for my stoners who like to treat themselves to the good stuff, not the steepest discounts.

Canna-Conclusion

These were definitely a win for me. The Extract Labs Sojourn THC Seltzer checked all my boxes. I only wish they had more dosage options and bigger packs. Four cans just isn’t enough, especially since these are easy to drink one after the other. The carefully crafted formula and design are exceptional, and the right choice if you want something lowkey and laidback.

Bonus Buds

I mentioned the WYNK Lemonades, so it’s only right that I link them here for you. They come in three bright flavor options that are wonderful if you want a stronger taste.

For that classic, timeless lemonade flavor, the Wana Lemonade is the answer. These also contain CBG, making them ideal for socializing or being out and about.

The Upstate Elevator Yuzu Lemonade Spritz offers a more unique flavor with the distinct taste of yuzu, and also features adaptogenic mushrooms for a fun, soothing buzz.