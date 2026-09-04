Extreme Metal Frontman Throws Down Guitar and Walks Off Stage Just 2 Minutes Into Show

Heavy metal band ABBATH canceled a concert performance after one song, when their frontman walked off stage due to health issues.

On August 14, 2026, ABBATH took the stage for a performance at Finland’s SaariHelvetti festival. They immediately launched into their fan-favorite tune “Too War!”

Videos by VICE

However, after only two minutes, founding vocalist Abbath Doom Occulta threw down his guitar in frustration and left the stage. You can see fan-shot footage of the concert below.

Play video

ABBATH drummer Ukri Suvilehto eventually spoke to the concert crowd. He explained that Abbath had been dealing with health issues, according to Finnish metal magazine Inferno.

“Let’s just say that it probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone that our lead singer is struggling with health problems,” Ukri reportedly said. “So we’re very sorry if this gig has been interrupted.”

ABBATH’s performance-ending health issues remain undisclosed

“But we, as solid professionals, are prepared for anything, so we’ll see,” he added. “But thank you, and sorry. We have done everything we can.”

Festival organizers later confirmed that ABBATH’s concert ended due to Abbath Doom Occulta experiencing health problems that impacted his performance.

Notably, this is not the first time something like this has happened to the band. In 2019, ABBATH performed a disastrous two-song set in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Metal Addicts reported at the time that some fans even demanded ticket refunds.

Abbath Doom Occulta has given fans bold expectations for concerts in the past

Abbath Doom Occulta—whose real name is Olve Eikemo—has toured quite a bit over his lengthy heavy metal career. Though he does not often give interviews. He did speak with Australian metal outlet Heavy magazine in early 2026 and gave fans bold expectations for his Down Under concerts.

“We attack all the shows with the same intensity, no matter where we play,” Abbath said. “If we can win over some new fans that potentially haven’t listened to ABBATH or Immortal before, that’s great. We do what we do, and I think people with different tastes in music can take something positive away from our shows.”

Abbath was also asked if he prefers large festival concerts to club shows. “We prefer both, actually,” he replied. “It’s great to play in front of a big audience with a full production, but playing in a club creates a whole different intensity and atmosphere.” He added, “So we are happy to be able to play a mix of festivals and clubs when we return.”

Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns