Extremely Disgusting: Basketball Player’s Eyeball Pops out of Socket

This is horrific. You can watch the video if you want but I don’t know if I recommend it.

Akil Mitchell, a former basketball player at the University of Virginia, had his eyeball pop out of his socket during an NBL game. It’s nasty. Again, watch the video if you want. Or don’t. This is some Any Given Sunday type stuff.

Videos by VICE

It happened after Mitchell was poked in the eye while going up for a rebound and Mitchell dropped immediately to the ground and looked in agony. The game stopped for 15 minutes as the other players as prayed and Mitchell was rushed off to the hospital.

Luckily, Mitchell seems to be OK.

“While there is some damage the early reports are very positive that the injury is not as serious as first feared,” Dillon Boucher, the GM for the New Zealand Breakers, Mitchell’s team in the Australian and New Zealand based league, said. He’s out of the hospital and appears to be on the road to recovery.

Update: Akil Mitchell is doing well & resting, he can see in that eye, further tests will be done tomorrow. We wish him a speedy recovery!

— NBL (@NBL) January 26, 2017

Mitchell is even able to joke about it now. So that’s good. Still, that video. Man. Ugh.