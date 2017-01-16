Ezekiel Elliot Respects Not The Matthews, Clay

Ezekiel Elliot is the clear-cut Rookie of the Year. There’s no question about that. But the kind of play he’s put up this season to make the Cowboys a brute force of nature? It may be bordering on some MVP-level stuff. Fine, if not that, then at least qualifies him for top running back in the league.

Just look at how he dismantles The Matthews, Clay with a deft stiff arm that’s reminiscent of a Bruce Lee pressure point. He lashes out in such a graceful way that you can’t even tell the moment of contact. He redirects pressure, rolls off of Matthews, and leaves Thor suspended in midair, baffled, crossing his arms like a big goon. That’s Freak-ish.