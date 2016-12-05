Ezra Koenig Sang a Touching ‘Seinfeld’ Version of John Lennon’s “Imagine” on Beats 1

A true love story is able to weather the ages – to stand, as the saying goes, the test of time. And though life rages on at a pace that feels quicker every day, as months turn into years, there is one great love which continues to glow like a lighthouse, found finally, gratefully, after a long voyage at sea. I am referring, of course, to the generation-defining love that exists between Ezra Koenig from Vampire Weekend and @Seinfeld2000.

Ezra and @Seinfeld2000 (a Twitter account dedicated to begging the eternally relevant question “what if Seinfeld back on TV?”) have a long history. Between their frequent social media exchanges and @Seinfeld2000’s groundbreaking interview with Ezra on this here website three years ago, the two represent a pure, untouched love – a true meeting of minds of the sort most of us will never experience.

And this weekend, Ezra paid further tribute to @Seinfeld2000 on his Beats 1 show Time Crisis, when he sang a “what if Seinfeld back on TV?” version of John Lennon’s “Imagine”. It went something like this:

“Imagine ‘Seinfeld’ back on TV, it isn’t hard to do.

Kramer, George and Elaine, maybe Newman too.

Imagine all the ‘Seinfeld’s, back on NBC.

You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.”

Admittedly, it’s better when Ezra does it. Listen below:







