‘Fable’ Had Some Reliable, New Information Drop out of Nowhere

Full stop: Fable is one of the games I’m personally excited for the most when it (hopefully) comes out in 2025! As a pioneer of some RPG tropes and staples we enjoy today, it’ll be amazing to see what Fable has in store for us this time around. Fortunately, a well-known games journalist received forbidden knowledge. Indeed, he viewed Alpha footage of the game!

Few folks in the games journalism space are as credible as Jez Corden. A co-host on The Xbox Two Podcast, Corden spilled the beans on what he saw of Fable! “It looked f–king fantastic,” he begins. “You can tell that this project has CD Projekt Red DNA. … All that stuff is there. [Regarding The Witcher 3‘s melee/combat system.]”

Corden also confirmed that he witnessed a mix-and-match of combat styles in Fable. This included a bow and arrow, as well as spells (“lifting up a group of dudes and slamming them”)! Some enemies we can readily expect appear to be giant chickens and a werewolf! There was also mention of different weapon types, such as a giant mallet. Basically, we’re in “full Fable mode,” and I can’t wait.

We now have a few more ‘fable’ details

Oh, you’re still here? Well, in that case, I guess we can talk about… God, no. *Sigh* …Do y’all really want me to rehash the Fable controversy where some people said the game was “woke” because the main female lead was “ugly”? The funniest thing about RPGs and the idea that they’re somehow pandering to certain demographics is that the entire point is being able to play the way you want to play.

Many of the games that crowd complains about have been diverse for literal decades. You could always be gay in Fable! Likewise, there were plenty of People of Color dotted throughout the titles. To demand that RPGs — of all genres — streamline the experience and exclude the role-playing options you’re meant to have is ridiculous. But, again, “sharing a single, desiccated, rotten brain cell” and all that. Sadly, I can only see such counterproductive discourse getting worse in the space long before it has a chance to get better.