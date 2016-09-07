People Have Begun to Leave Flowers and Tributes Outside the Doors of Fabric

With the news that Islington Borough Council are to revoke fabric’s license, following two drug-related deaths at the venue this year, outpourings of grief and support for the club have been deafening. Alongside Twitter timelines fit to bursting with tributes and testimonies from DJs and punters, the club’s doors are now playing host to a modest clutch of flowers and messages of their own.

THUMP just visited the site to take these photos. Passersby are routinely stopping for selfies and pictures of their own, while the collection of flowers built in the short time we were there. It seems the love for fabric knows no bounds.

