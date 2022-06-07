Hedonistic Club Photos from VICE’s Takeover of fabric

While some of your friends were walking around draped in Union Jacks over the four-day bank holiday weekend, something a lot more fun was happening in London. Following the great success of last year’s VICE IRL event at fabric – back when nights out were only just starting to return to our schedules – your faves once again collaborated to deliver yet another banger. If you chose tea, bunting and celebrating a non-democratically elected head of state over FABRICLIVE presents VICE London, you chose wrong.

Attendees were very much spoiled for choice as Noisey’s takeover of the main room provided non-stop entertainment from “Homerton B” driller Unknown T, DJ and VICE’s Gangsta Rap International host Chuckie, our own Noisey DJs and a secret performance from next-gen Tennessee rapper bbymutha. Fresh off the release of his EP “Forward”, West London producer p-rallel took over the second room with his crew with sets from Motive, yunè pinku, Laelo Black, Tommy Gold and Karen Nyame KG, while those looking for a bit of a vibe shift could find it up the spiral stairs with VICE family DJs Leala-Rain, Aisha Mirza and Gasslyte.

Shoutout to the lads we met who travelled down specifically for the night from Macclesfield – no idea what we spoke about in the smoking area but hope your hangovers weren’t as terrible as mine. Also making an appearance were legendary photographers Aiyush Pachnanda and Blue, saving us from our blurry memories with these delightful snaps from the evening. Take a look below.

@hattirex / @_yushy / @confusedcu1ture