Thousands Sign Petition to Save Fabric as Club’s License Is Reviewed

Topping off what’s been an annus horribilis for nightclubs in London, Fabric is now being threatened with closure. Police have called for a review of the club’s license after four drug-related deaths at the venue.

According to the Metropolitan Police, in the last three years eight people have collapsed, four of whom died, after taking ecstasy and other drugs at the Farringdon club.

In a report, Ch Supt Steve Deehan said that he would “seriously consider” stripping Fabric of its license in order to “prevent further deaths”. However, closure is not a foregone conclusion with the report requiring that the club put in place heighten security measures which include drugs dogs, a scanning system at entry and raising the minimum age to 21.

Islington Council will meet this evening to decide whether to impose restrictions on the club’s license.

A Facebook group, named ￼“Save Fabric London”￼, has already been created in support of the club. A petition to ￼”renew Fabric’s license”￼ is also being circulated which has garnered several thousand signatures in a matter of hours.