Facebook Just Booted a Satanist Accused of Inspiring a Man to Kill 2 Women

Facebook has banned a satanist and “black magician” from its platforms after reports came out tying his literature and forum to two horrific murders in the United Kingdom.

In June 2020, two London sisters, Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were making their way home from a picnic in Wembley Park when they were attacked by Danyal Hussein, an 18-year-old who believed he needed to fulfill a promise he made to a demon. After fighting with the women, Hussein eventually stabbed and killed them. He hid their bodies in a nearby hedgerow.

A month after the killings, Hussein was arrested after DNA linked him to the crime scene. During the trial, the prosecutor said he underwent “radicalization” in occult beliefs via online material.

It was found that Hussein was a fan of occult magick and, in particular, E.A. Koetting, a satanist with a robust online presence. Koetting has built an entire brand as an occult guru who follows the “left-hand path”—a more violent, sinister path of the occult than what is offered by Wiccans or other mainstream occult offerings. He runs a website and several social pages, sells merchandise and books, and offers one-on-one sessions regarding the dark arts.

His website also hosts a forum that, as reported by the BBC, Hussein joined in 2018 and logged into only hours before he was arrested.

The "blood pact" found in Hussein's room, left, and E.A. Koetting in a YouTube video about love magick he posted.

Koetting’s work and website include texts that discuss ritualistic murder.

Following his arrest, police found a handwritten “blood pact” between Hussein and the demon king Lucifuge Rofocale in Hussein’s room. In the pact, Hussein promised to “perform a minimum of six sacrifices every six months for as long as I am free and physically capable,” “sacrifice only women,” and build a temple for Satan. The contract said that if Hussein held up his end of the deal, the demon king would use his power to ensure Hussein won “the Mega Millions Super Jackpot,” received “fruitful rewards… of wealth and power,” and “never (be) suspected of any crimes by the police.”

Prosecutors said they believed Hussein would have continued killing if he had not been caught.

A BBC investigation found Hussein’s blood pact closely followed the instructions that were specified by Koetting. This includes making the pact specifically with the demon king Lucifuge Rofocale, signing the pact with his blood, and leaving an empty space for the demon to sign (the demon’s signature is only visible to those who made the pact).

“It would appear that the defendant had confidence that his plan would work since following the fatal attacks upon Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, the defendant purchased several lottery tickets, and three lottery tickets [were found] folded up inside the agreement he had written with the devil,” prosecutor Oliver Glasgow told the jury at the trial earlier in the summer.

Hussein did not win the lottery.

The two sisters were celebrating Henry’s 46th birthday with friends in the park prior to their murder. Henry was described as a “beacon in the darkness” and Smallman as “a joy to be around” who saw beauty in everything. The two are daughters of Mina Smallman, the first minority archdeacon in the Church of England. Police were criticized for a lack of urgency after the sisters were reported missing—the bodies were found by a search party organized by the family, not police—and the criticism only intensified after it was found that two officers took selfies next to the bodies.

Bibaa Henry, left, and Nicole Smallman, right. Photo via Met Police

On Wednesday, Facebook removed Koetting’s Facebook and Instagram pages for violating its “dangerous individuals and organizations policies.” The Centre for the Radical Right (C4ARR) investigated the situation and pushed for Koetting to be removed from large platforms.

“He has 87,000 YouTube subscribers and 128,000 on Facebook,” Professor Matthew Feldman, director of C4ARR, told the Belfast Telegraph. “If 0.1 percent of people take that seriously, as Danyal Hussein clearly did, and think this is what I have to do to become famous, that’s 200 potential murderers.”

Koetting has also written about his affiliation with a U.S. sect of the infamous satanist network Order of Nine Angles (O9A). O9A’s literature was popular among members of neo-Nazi terror groups Atomwaffen, Sonnenkrieg Division, National Action, and the Base. Several men who have been involved with the O9A and these neo-Nazi groups, many of them young, have been jailed for a variety of terrorism or sex crimes. In Canada, a man who was charged with killing two men in what’s thought to be a random attack had online connections to the O9A groups and had posted videos of himself chanting some of the group’s incantations.

The BBC reported that one text Koetting wrote for O9A which talked about how to ritualistically kill with a knife, never kill someone you know, and advocated terrorist methods.

Koetting, whose real name is Matthew Lawrence, lives in Utah. His work is still easily available on many other platforms but YouTube said it’s reviewing his channel, which has over 85,000 followers.

Hussein was found guilty in July and will be sentenced next week. He faces life in prison for his crimes.

