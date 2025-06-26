There’s a Facebook Movie Sequel Coming—and It Won’t Be Nice

Nice as in good, nobody has any idea yet. We’re not mind readers. But nice as in giving the kid-glove treatment to Facebook and its emperor, Mark Zuckerberg, it almost certainly won’t be.

Deadline scored an exclusive that says the upcoming follow-up, directed by Aaron Sorkin and titled The Social Network Part II, will be based heavily on The Facebook Files, a sprawling and damning Wall Street Journal article written by Sam Schechner and Jeff Horwitz and published in 2021 that took an ice pick to the glassy facade of Facebook’s steadily tarnishing (but still mostly intact) reputation.

And from what we’ve learned from Deadline, it’s not going to paint a rosy picture of Facebook at all.

Remember The Social Network, the 2010 film directed by David Fincher? It was the entry point into the origin story of the then-nascent social media network, and it chronicled mostly) Mark Zuckerberg’s role in co-founding the website.

“Co-founding” is a murky way to put it, as the saga of Facebook’s origin is riddled with lawsuits and sharp feelings, but the brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, along with Divya Narendra, make appearances in the film as co-founders of ConnectU.

ConnectU was an earlier (slightly) social media network and the springboard for which they say Zuckerberg ultimately stole their idea to create Facebook. Anyway, watch the film to find out why this is so contentious.

Zuck wasn’t a fan of the first film, as few subjects of biographical movies tend to be, saying that it “made up a bunch of stuff that I found kind of hurtful.”

Sorkin is a fun choice to direct this film, because it guarantees the story won’t pull any punches. “I blame Facebook for January 6,” Sorkin told podcast “The Town with Matthew Belloni,” as recounted by Politico.

“Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible,” he said on the podcast. “Because that is what will increase engagement and because that is what will get you to, what they call inside the hallways of Facebook, the infinite scroll.”

And as Politico highlighted, “When asked whose responsibility that was, he replied: ‘Mark Zuckerberg.’”