Here’s a Ridiculously Good 50% Discount on Factor’s Delicious Meals

Greetings, fellow tired people who constantly waffle between 1) spending $80+ every time you go out to dinner (sure, you could make spaghetti and meatballs and an ice-cold martini at home, but does your crappy apartment have red leather booths and photos of 80s celebs all over the walls?!), or 2) making really sad struggle meals (no offense, smoked salmon and Greek yogurt on crackers sprinkled with Everything But the Bagel seasoning—I really do love you). Do you watch Chopped and convince yourself that there are just tons of possibilities waiting in your kitchen cabinets, only to give up after 47 minutes of overwhelming indecision and end up Doordashing a Chipotle burrito bowl?

My famished friends, this is what meal delivery services are for: making you feel like a competent, well-fed adult even if you’re prone to uncertainty and bad at effectively grocery shopping. Surely you’ve heard of the big players—HelloFresh, Blue Apron, and Sakara if you’re up on the bougie, Gwyneth-y food scene, but the most talked-about meal delivery service du jour is undoubtedly Factor.

In case you’ve been living in an off-grid yurt and haven’t caught word, Factor is like having a personal chef (minus the enormous financial investment and invasion of your personal space). The service offers gourmet, fresh (never frozen!) meals that are as easy to heat up as a spicy text from your ex—just pop them in the microwave, and voilà! You’re on your way to satiety.

Obviously, if you’re like us, you want specifics. You want to see a menu, thanks very much. So, what does Factor offer? The menu changes weekly and is available on Factor’s site, and the brand’s whole thing is catering to different dietary needs and preferences—keto, vegan, low-cal, high-protein, etc. With a few clicks, you can choose from a wide variety of meals that suit your preferences, whether you’re a carnivore, gym bro, vegetarian, or a mythical vegan creature. This week’s menu, for example, includes Chive and Garlic Chicken with creamy Cheddar mash, green beans, and mushrooms; Chimichurri Filet Mignon and Shrimp with zucchini-pepper sofrito and potatoes; and a Jalapeño Popper Burger with cauliflower rice and roasted zucchini. NGL, this stuff is literally making my mouth water because I foolishly started writing this article before eating lunch.

What sets Factor apart from those other aforementioned meal delivery services? In addition to having a distinctly manly vibe (LOL), it caters to the health-conscious (or at least those who pretend to be) crowd—thus the keto, vegan, and high-protein options. It also uses fresh, organic ingredients, and because the meals are never frozen, forgoes gnarly preservatives, so you’re not left wondering if you’re eating something that could survive an apocalypse.

So, here’s the point, the cherry on the sundae, the icing on the cake (or should I say the discount on the meal delivery service?). Factor is feeling extra generous, so it’s offering an exclusive deal for all you hungry VICE readers out there. Just use the promo code LINK50, and you’ll get a whopping 50% off your first box, king! Plus, enjoy a 20% discount on your next four boxes and please for the love of god order that Chive and Garlic Chicken with the creamy Cheddar mash because I am starving reading about it.

So, why waste spend your precious time on meal prepping, grocery shopping, and pretending Gordon Ramsey would kiss you on the forehead when you can have restaurant-quality meals delivered right to your doorstep? Factor has your back, your stomach, and your wallet covered with this ginormous, irresistible discount situation and a bunch of different steak dishes that I really wish were in my fridge right now.

Fight the hanger, my friends. Let the microwave do all the work and let me live vicariously through you.

Head over to Factor and use the promo code LINK50 to get 50% off your first box and 20% off your next four boxes.

