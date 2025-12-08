‘Fairy’ Species Found Hiding in Popular Forest Park

Scientists spend years hacking through remote forests to find species no one has ever seen, yet one of the rarest plants on Earth was discovered in a Malaysian recreation park full of families and tour groups. The new “fairy lantern” species wasn’t uncovered on some extreme expedition. It revealed itself right by a walking path, hiding under leaves while weekend visitors took selfies a few feet away.

As Newsweek reported, the plant, now officially named Thismia selangorensis, was first spotted in Taman Eko Rimba Sungai Chongkak, a forest park outside Kuala Lumpur that’s known more for weekend crowds than scientific discoveries. Lead researcher Siti-Munirah Mat Yunoh of the Forest Research Institute Malaysia said the find proves that “significant scientific finds are not limited to remote jungles,” noting that even heavily visited areas can hide species no one has cataloged yet.

The plant belongs to the Thismia genus, a group of botanical oddities that gave up on photosynthesis entirely. Instead of dealing with sunlight, they siphon energy from underground fungi. Because they lack chlorophyll, they grow in muted shades of peach and pink that blend almost seamlessly into leaf litter. Many are hard to spot on purpose, which is a great survival strategy.

Photos: Gim Siew / Phytokeys

Naturalist Tan Gim Siew first noticed the species in November 2023 while visiting the park. The plant measured about 10 centimeters (around 4 inches) tall and had coral-like roots and a peach flower that eventually forms an umbrella-shaped structure known as a mitre. It’s an otherworldly design for something found next to a picnic area, but that mismatch is part of the appeal. After revisiting the site, Siew estimated that fewer than 20 individuals exist.

Because of those tiny numbers, T. selangorensis has already been listed as “Critically Endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The study, published in the journal PhytoKeys, warns that the species’ survival depends on what happens next in the park, especially during busy periods when visitor impact increases.

The discovery adds to the roughly 120 known Thismia species worldwide, many of which are equally elusive. Conservationists say the plant’s vulnerability is tied to its dependence on undisturbed forests and very specific soil conditions. Researchers will keep monitoring the site and surveying nearby areas in hopes of finding more.

If anything, the find proves we’re terrible at noticing what’s under our feet. A plant with a one-in-a-million design spent years in a picnic spot without anyone catching on.