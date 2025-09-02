Fake Dentist Jailed After Allegedly Using Super Glue to Give People Veneers

Cosmetic dentistry can be brutally expensive. A single porcelain veneer often runs between $900 and $2,500. That’s why a full set for the same price raised eyebrows, and eventually, criminal charges. Investigators say she bypassed the license, the training, and the basic knowledge of toxic chemicals.

Emely Martinez, 35, was arrested after allegedly performing unlicensed dental procedures—including attaching fake veneers using Krazy Glue. The kind from the hardware aisle. Investigators say she posed as a cosmetic dental expert on social media and lured clients in with dramatic before-and-afters and bargain pricing. There was a hard catch, though. She had no dental license, no formal training, and a growing trail of damaged mouths.

“She is not licensed to put in veneers,” said Sergeant Windy Vater of the Pinellas Park Police Department. “She has no schooling to do veneers.” In Florida, it’s illegal to perform any dental procedure without proper credentials, especially the kind that can cause permanent nerve damage.

Woman Accused of Using Super Glue as Dental Adhesive Faces Jail Time

At least two clients reported serious infections and disfigurement after procedures at Martinez’s Pinellas Park shop. One patient required emergency surgery after learning the veneers were glued in place with a substance that “can expand, it can cause heat, it can cook a nerve,” said Tampa dentist Dr. Christopher Bulnes in an interview with Fox 13. “It’s not to be used in the mouth.”

Martinez reportedly refused to issue refunds or accept responsibility. When investigators dug deeper, they discovered this wasn’t her first time in hot water. She was previously arrested in March for similar charges in Hillsborough County. That arrest led to a pre-trial release, one prosecutors say she violated with her latest arrest.

Her bond has now been revoked. She remains in jail, facing charges of fraud and unlicensed dental practice in two counties.

Cosmetic dentistry is getting harder to regulate, especially with influencers offering deals online. It might seem harmless until someone’s veneers start falling off, the glue starts burning through nerves, or worse.

Martinez is expected back in court soon. Meanwhile, her clients are stuck with damaged teeth and mounting bills, each one a reminder of what can happen when cosmetic work sounds too good to be true.