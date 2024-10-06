Fake Dentists Are Offering Low-Cost Veneers on Social Media

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Such is the case with the recent social media scam, in which fake dentists claim to offer low-cost veneers.

In a press release, the American Dental Association spoke out about a recent trend of “veneer technicians.”

The ADA urged the public to “be cautious” of these unlicensed individuals that aim to “eliminate the role of the dentist.” By doing so, the ADA said procedures have “the potential to cause damaging complications” including “irreversible harm.”

Other possible complications include infection, nerve damage, and choking, the ADA said.

The ADA noted that, while dentists, dental assistants, and dental hygienists, must be licensed and registered, no such laws exist for dental laboratory technicians and businesses. Performing dental work without an appropriate license is illegal, according to the ADA.

“Dental procedures that are considered irreversible should only be performed by licensed, trained dentists,” ADA President Linda J. Edgar said. “The public should be extremely cautious of these purported offerings.”

Multiple people have been arrested this year amid the viral scam. Most recently, Brandon Dillard, who described himself as Atlanta’s top veneer specialist, was arrested on eight felony charges amid allegations that he was performing unlicensed dental procedures.