Fall Asleep Easier With These CBD Gummies

You’ve probably noticed an influx, or rather an onslaught, of “healthy” gummies. Back in the day, gummies were strictly candy thanks to gummy bears, Swedish Fish and the like. The epitome of sweet treats. Brands obviously took notice of potential customers’ sweet teeth by now offering everything from multivitamins to caffeine-enhanced formulas in case you can’t stop for coffee or pick up a Red Bull on your way to work. It’s the Mary Poppins’ philosophy of a spoonful of sugar helping the medicine go down.

CBD gummies are one of the most popular categories. They’re marketed as solutions to chronic pain, inflammation, stress and anxiety. Certain versions may even help you catch some more zzzs, too.

There Are Actually Three Types of CBD Gummies

It’s important to understand that there are different types of CBD gummies. Up first are the full-spectrum kind that boast all parts of the cannabis plant, from cannabinoids to THC. THC is the stuff that gives you that infamous euphoric high. Then there are the broad-spectrum gummies that contain everything except THC for those who really aren’t comfortable with that aforementioned feeling. CBD isolate rounds out the pack and as the name implies only offers CBD. For this story, we rounded up some CBD gummies that can help with your zzz’s.

They Can Help Tackle Common Sleep Problems, Including Anxiety

While case studies regarding CBD gummies’ impact on sleep are only just now ramping up, there is some evidence that they can make a difference by addressing frequent problems that can significantly put a damper on sleep quality. A rather large 2019 case study involved 72 adults complaining of anxiety along with poor sleep. Sleep scores improved for 48 patients in the first month after ingesting CBD. Although it’s important to note that the scores did fluctuate over time. They slept better because their anxiety levels went down, making it easier for them to fall and stay asleep. This effect many not be limited to anxiety. CBD can also help reduce restless leg syndrome and obstructive sleep apnea symptoms that may prevent people from getting a good night’s sleep.

CBD Gummies vs. CBD Oil

One of the big benefits of taking your daily dose of CBD in gummy form is taste. Chewing on sweet gummies is much more appealing than putting potentially bitter oil under your tongue. Oil kicks in pretty quickly, but you’ll have to wait an hour or two for the gummies to take full effect. On the other hand, gummies will help you successfully sleep through the night, usually a full six to eight hours. Plus, the gummies are pre-measured so you don’t have to worry about whether you’re taking the right amount.

For most people, CBD is generally considered safe on a short-term basis. As always, you’ll want to check with your doctor before taking any medication whether you get it over-the-counter or via prescription. Especially since certain CBD products can be affected by other medications you may be taking. CBD can also cause side effects in some people, such as diarrhea and nausea so it’s vital to talk to your physician first to prevent any possible complications. Here are the best CBD gummies for sleep problems.

Best for Staying Asleep: Cornbread Hemp CBD Sleep Gummies

This all-natural, full-spectrum sleep aid features USDA organic valerian root, chamomile, lavender and hemp flower extract. The gummies are crafted to not only help you fall asleep, but stay asleep without any adverse effects when you wake up. They also come in staggered amounts so beginners can start with just 750 mg and work their way up to the experienced status of 3,000 mg.

Best Luxury, Doctor-Formulated Sleep Gummy: Aspen Green Bliss Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Formulated by a former Mayo Clinic and Duke Functional Medicine physician, Aspen Green’s CBD and THC gummies encourage tranquility by promoting a sense of euphoria, allowing you to drift off to sleep with ease. They also contain other well-boasting ingredients. They taste great, too.

Best Evidence-Backed Knockout: Slumber Deep Zzzs CBD CBN THC Gummies For Sleep

Slumber went ahead and commissioned a third-party study to test its product’s effectiveness. An impressive 82% of users reported that these gummies helped them stay asleep. It’s all thanks to the 100% plant-based formula, including THC, CBN and CBD, that works with the brain’s receptors to calm you down thereby letting you fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up refreshed.

Best Flavor Variety: Canna River CBD Sleep Gummies

Canna River lets you choose between broad-spectrum and full-spectrum formulas. You also have a choice of flavors, from Passion Orange Guava to Pink Watermelon, Red Berry and Strawberry Mango. Each gummy is infused with non-GMO CBD and CBN that’ll have you looking forward to dreamland.

Best Sleep Gummy for Beginners: R&R Multifunctional CBD Gummies

The brand’s Regular-Strength Gummies are great for beginners looking to combat ongoing sleep issues. Each gummy has 30 mg of organic, full-spectrum hemp extract and serves as a tasty treat right before bedtime.

Best Melatonin Combo for Fast Sleepers: Medterra Deep Sleep CBD Gummies

A combination of 25 mg CBD, 2 mg THC and 3 mg melatonin is all you need to resolve your sleep issues. Medterra’s CBD gummies help you fall asleep, sleep through the night and wake up rested and ready to start your day. Simply take one delicious gummy right before you hit the sack.

Best Vegan, No-Frills Sleep Support: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

Relying on broad-spectrum CBD, these gummies are made with organic hemp and are vegan as well as gluten-free. They’ll put you at ease while elevating your mood so you can drift off to sleep quickly and wake up restored. The natural berry flavor is a big and much appreciated bonus.

Best Melatonin-Free Deep Sleep Option: BATCH Nighttime Gummies

BATCH’s gummies give you the option to enjoy general sleep support or a deeper sleep by offering an extra strength version. Both have CBD and CBN to make sure you fall asleep faster. They both leave out melatonin, which can make some people feel groggy as opposed to refreshed the morning after. The raspberry-flavored edibles also contain passion flower extract and l-theanine to make sure to relax the mind and the body.