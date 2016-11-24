Fall Into A ‘Cool Coma’ For Montreal Band PHERN’s Debut LP

Having no job can often be a good reason to do great things. Montreal’s PHERN was born when unemployed singer/bassist Hélène Barbier and guitarist Ben Lalonde decided to play together on a slap-happy afternoon without a specific goal. They then asked good friends Christian Simmons, Sarah Haag, and Michael Wright to join them and the jams resulted in a quirky guitar pop that could (or not) remind you some of the members other projects (Moss Lime, Each Other and Soft Cone ).



Today, Noisey is premiering the band’s first LP Cool Coma which compiles songs that were previously featured on their “drafty” Excavator tape released last year with an even more polished mix and six brand new songs. Alike the album title, the lyrics are mostly offset, intuitive and surrealistic as Barbier and Lalonde point “We don’t know what we’re doing. Lyrics are done so spontaneously and quickly. Most of the time, Christian comes up with words or sentences, then we rearrange it to give the impression that there’s a story out of it”. Listen to the stream below.

Tour Dates

11- 24-16 – Montreal, QC, La Plante

11- 26-16 – Toronto, ON, Smiling Buddha Basement

11- 27-16 – Ottawa, ON, Bar Robo