Fall Out Boy Adds to Holiday Song Repertoire With Homage to ‘Muppet Christmas Carol’

Let’s ignore, for a moment, the fact that it’s not even Halloween and yet new holiday songs are already being released (I’m looking at you, Poppy). That’s fine, it’s cool, even. I can pretend like we’re not glossing over one of the best holidays in existence. But only because Fall Out Boy has covered a musical number from the beloved 1992 film The Muppet Christmas Carol.

For a Spotify Singles session on October 15, Fall Out Boy paid homage to the notable adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. They covered “It Feels Like Christmas,” which is performed by the Ghost of Christmas Present and then reprised by a chorus over the end credits.

Videos by VICE

Fall Out Boy posted about the single on Instagram, writing, “Muppet’s Christmas Carol is possibly the greatest adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story. We always loved the music and we had a blast getting to put our stamp on a version of it.”

In the comments on the Instagram post, one fan noted, “Just casually dropping this on a random Wednesday 2 weeks before Halloween…..what yall doing in the studio…..” To which I say, yeah guys, for sure keep doing it. But also like, what is it?

Fall Out Boy Add Another Classic Holiday Song To Their Discography

All songs in the film were written by Paul Williams and scored by Miles Goodman. “It Feels Like Christmas” was an important moment for Scrooge as he meets the Ghost of Christmas Present. The ghost takes Scrooge through a smorgasbord of sights and sounds, showing him different aspects and emotions of Christmas. This moment gets Scrooge one step closer to learning the true meaning of the holiday.

Additionally, this isn’t the first holiday song Fall Out Boy has released. In 2006, they contributed a cover of “What’s This?” to the reissue of The Nightmare Before Christmas. The soundtrack also included covers of “This Is Halloween” by Panic! at the Disco and “Sally’s Song” by Fiona Apple.

In 2009, they released their greatest hits album Believers Never Die (Volume One). This included the track “Yule Shoot Your Eye Out.” A personal favorite Christmas song, along with My Chemical Romance’s cover of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Really, it all comes down to that biting chorus in typical Fall Out Boy fashion: “Don’t come home for Christmas / You’re the last thing I wanna see / Underneath the tree / Merry Christmas, I could care less.”

Photo by John Medina/Getty Images