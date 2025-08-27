Fall Out Boy Announce 20th Anniversary Special Editions of Breakthrough Album ‘From Under The Cork Tree’

It’s a big day for long-time Fall Out Boy fans, as the band’s breakthrough sophomore album From Under The Cork Tree is getting a 20th anniversary special edition release this October. The album turned 20 in May, and the band has put together a capsule collection of merch, CDs, and vinyl editions.

Physical editions of the album are available for pre-order now, and all merch will ship out on October 17. The options are a 2 CD deluxe box set, a 3 LP deluxe box set, and a super deluxe digital edition.

All 13 tracks have been remastered, plus the bonus track “Start Today,” which was recently released as a single. Also included are 2005-era tracks from a Live On BBC Radio session, remixes, acoustic versions, B-sides, and more.

The arrival of cult-favorite B-side “Start Today” is a big moment for fans. Originally, this cover of a 1989 Gorilla Biscuits track was only available on the 2005 video game soundtrack to Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland. Now, this special treat is available on all digital streaming platforms.

There’s more in addition to the physical album sets and digital edition. Fall Out Boy has also curated a capsule collection of merch featuring references to the album. There are several t-shirts in the collection that would catch any long-time fan’s eye. One sports an antler design with lyrics to “Sugar, We’re Goin Down.” Another is designed like a classy tuxedo t-shirt with “Dance Dance” on the back. This is, of course, a reference to the prom-themed music video (don’t look at me while I immediately spend $40 on a Fall Out Boy t-shirt).

They’re also offering several sweatshirts, and a cardigan designed like the one from the “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” music video. A sticker pack and a few hats are available as well. Overall, it’s a cool homage to the album, if a bit on the expensive side.

Depending on your definition of “great deal,” the deluxe box sets might be worth the price tag. Both the CD and vinyl sets include several collectors items. There’s an exclusive letter penned by bassist Pete Wentz, a prom photo from the “Dance Dance” music video, and a comic book cover illustration based on the “A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More ‘Touch Me’” music video.

Additional ephemera include a reproduced tour poster, ticket stub, setlist, and sticker from Fall Out Boy’s 2006 Black Clouds and Underdogs Tour. The 2 CD edition comes in at $79.98, while the 3 LP edition is $174.98, plus tax and shipping.

Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images