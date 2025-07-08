Fall Out Boy Member Will Miss Upcoming Concert Tour Due to Health Issues

Fall Out Boy will be down one member when they head out on their upcoming tour, as guitarist Joe Trohman has announced that he will be taking “the rest of the year off” from the band due to hand issues that require surgery.

In a new statement shared to social media overnight, Trohman — Fall Out Boy’s founding guitar player — explained, “After years of managing ongoing issues with my right hand, it’s become clear that I need surgery to avoid permanent damage.”

Videos by VICE

“Unfortunately, this means I’ll have to take the rest of the year off from playing with the band,” he continued. “The silver lining is that I’m on track for a full recovery. The band will still be playing all scheduled shows.”

Lastly, he made it clear that he will be returning to the band after he recovers from his upcoming procedure. “I’m looking forward to recovering so I can get back out there with the guys,” Trohman said. “Thanks so much for the love and support.”

At this time, Fall Out Boy has not announced who will be filling in for Trohman on their forthcoming concerts, but they’re scheduled to play a show in Calgary, Canada tonight (July 8), as well as several shows across Japan, South America, and North America over the next few months.

Joe Trohman Previously Took a Break from Fall Out Boy in 2023

Notably, this is not Trohman’s first time taking time off from Fall Out Boy. Back in 2023, he announced he would be taking a break to focus on his mental health.

“Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” Trohman wrote in a social media post at the time.

“So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell,” he continued. “It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of).”

Finally, Trohman added that he would “absolutely, one-hundred percent” be back with the band in the future. “In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first,” he said. “Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.” Ultimately, Trohman returned to Fall Out Boy later in the year.