By Some Dark Magic, This Migos and Fall Out Boy Collaboration Rules

For more than the past ten years, it’s been apparent that a rapper hopping on some rock band’s track is usually the recipe for total garbage. Take a look at “N 2 Gether Now,” that Onyx/Biohazard song, or that mall goth song Xzibit took a check for. But somehow, Fall Out Boy, Migos, and Zaytoven found a way to make a really fucking good remix of “Irresistible.” This collab is part of a larger remix album from Fall Out Boy, titled Make America Psycho Again. Patrick Stump’s hooky crooning of getting hurt by his baby, right into Quavo going into heart break of his own. We don’t know what cave witch had to be bribed with shrunken heads to cast a spell to make this work, but we thank them all the same.

Listen to the song below, and check out the tracklisting for the songs to come:

Track Listing

1. Irresistible (feat. Migos) [Remix]

2. American Beauty/American Psycho (feat. A$AP Ferg) [Remix]

3. Centuries (feat. Juicy J) [Remix]

4. The Kids Aren’t Alright (feat. Azealia Banks) [Remix]

5. Uma Thurman (feat. Wiz Khalifa) [Remix]

6. Jet Pack Blues (feat. Big K.R.I.T.) [Remix]

7. Novocaine (feat. UZI) [Remix]

8. Fourth of July (feat. OG Maco) [Remix]

9. Favorite Record (feat. I LOVE MAKONNEN) [Remix]

10. Immortals (feat. Black Thought) [Remix]

11. Twin Skeleton’s (Hotel In NYC) [feat. Joey Bada$$] [Remix]