Fall Out Boy Recruits 90s Legend for Unexpected New Collaboration

Fall Out Boy is fully in new album mode, dropping their second new single on November 13, 2026. They previously released “ACES” in conjunction with a pop-up show in an L.A. shopping mall following the announcement of their Twilight of the Punks Tour in 2027.

The new single, “Doomsday Generation (Slacker for the Ages)”, includes a feature appearance from Walter Schreifels, an icon of 90s post-hardcore. Schreifels initially fronted hardcore punk band Gorilla Biscuits in the late-80s, then formed Quicksand in the 90s.

Videos by VICE

In 2005, Fall Out Boy covered the Gorilla Biscuits track “Start Today” for the Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland video game soundtrack. When they re-issued From Under the Cork Tree for its 20th anniversary, they included the “Start Today” cover on the bonus material. So, as longtime fans know, Fall Out Boy has had a connection to Walter Schreifels for a while.

During the free shopping mall concert, Fall Out Boy gave fans who attended an advanced copy of the latest single. But in keeping with the retro theme of their upcoming era, they distributed it on VHS tapes. It would be interesting to know how many fans were able to watch the tape without having to scour the thrift stores for a VHS player.

Fall Out Boy Fans Praise Latest Single as One of Their Best in a Long Time

Play video

Fans online have been sharing their thoughts on this growing collection of new songs, and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Many longtime fans who weathered the hiatus and the pop years have expressed high praise for the new singles. On the Fall Out Boy subreddit in particular, fans have almost unanimously decided “we’re so back”.

Even a long-ish title with parentheses included spells good news for OG Fall Out Boy fans. While it’s not a complete sentence that has nothing to do with the actual lyrics, this title does bring back fond memories of the band’s early song naming conventions.

Others commented on the heavier sound, which likely had a lot to do with Schreifels’ involvement. Fall Out Boy started out in and around the hardcore scene, and that’s where their roots remain. So to hear them returning to a familiar style has older fans misty-eyed with nostalgia. Some fans even pointed that out, noting that the title, “Doomsday Generation”, basically described “the largest piece of the fandom: Millennials”.

For what it’s worth, many fans are calling this single “one of the best songs [Fall Out Boy has] put out in a long time.” Comments draw comparisons to Folie à Deux from 2008 and Infinity On High from 2007, noting that the band’s early 2000s sound seems to be coming back around. If So Much (For) Stardust from 2023 brought Fall Out Boy back to their roots, then whatever Twilight of the Punks turns out to be might just solidify their triumphant return to the familiar.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images