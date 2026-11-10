Fall Out Boy Recruits Two Legendary Rock Bands for Career-Biggest World Tour

On November 9, 2026, Fall Out Boy announced a massive world tour in 2027. They had hinted at an upcoming tour for months, with an official announcement coinciding with a new single and music video. Though they haven’t announced a new album, and they’ve hinted that there won’t be one, they released their new single “ACES”, available on all streaming platforms. It’s the band’s first single release in three years. “not currently working on a new album”, which has fans theorizing whether that means a new album has already been recorded. This wouldn’t be too far from how the band has misled fans in the past, resulting in a nice surprise.

What has been officially confirmed is their Twilight Of The Punks World Tour. For tour stops in North America, the band will be joined by The Offspring, Good Charlotte, and The Story So Far. This lineup will run from July 2027 until August. Ahead of this, the band will embark on the first half of the tour in Europe, with support from A Day To Remember and Neck Deep.

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Fall Out Boy Returns To Their Pop-Punk Origins

It seems Fall Out Boy is leaning heavily into their pop-punk origins once again with these supporting acts. Additionally, their new single “ACES” is reminiscent of the band’s early sound. In the early 2000s, they helped push emo into the mainstream. Fall Out Boy stood out against other emo acts of the time because they embraced pop-punk at the same time. With this, they introduced many pop-punk fans to the third wave of emo.

Throughout the years, Fall Out Boy transformed their sound and experimented. “ACES” marks the return of their signature emo/pop-punk sound that many millennials are nostalgic for. It may be the rise of 2000s nostalgia in recent years that inspired this return to their origins. Before the release of the 2023 album, So Much (For) Stardust, guitarist Joe Trohman stepped away to focus on mental health. He later returned, but was absent throughout 2025 due to right-hand surgery. He will be joining the band on the 2027 tour.

The North American leg of their world tour starts on July 13, 2027, in Arlington, Texas. This leg of the tour will wrap up on August 26 in Portland, Oregon. Artist and Spotify presales launch on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 10 a.m. local time. General public sales start on November 12 at 10 a.m. local time, through either Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage