Fall Out Boy Shock Fans With Intimate Mall Performance After Announcing Massive World Tour

Fall Out Boy is bringing pop-punk back to the mall with their upcoming tour cycle. Literally, in this case. After announcing a massive world tour, the band surprised fans with a performance in a mall.

Those keeping up with the latest from Fall Out Boy will know that crashing a shopping mall isn’t as random as it might seem. Teasers for an alleged new album have included imagery, merch, and a letter in the mail inviting fans to experience the Twilight Town Mall. It looks like the band took their immersive new project into the real world when they decked out a mall in L.A. with Twilight Town imagery.

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The intimate set brought their now stadium-filling anthems to one of the smallest scales possible. It’s not quite the basement of a Chicago house show, but the middle of a shopping mall is probably the smallest stage Fall Out Boy has played in a long, long time.

Fall Out Boy Say They’re Not Working on a New Album, Which Usually Means It’s Already Done

.@falloutboy just crashed an LA mall for a surprise set, bringing stadium-sized anthems to an intimate stage for some of their biggest fans.



Fresh off announcing a global tour and dropping their newest single “ACES”, the Chicago natives are bringing punk rock back into the… pic.twitter.com/fXNQBYDGHq — Live Nation (@LiveNation) November 11, 2026

So far, Fall Out Boy has announced the dates for their upcoming tour, released the single “ACES”, and misled fans about their plans for a new album. Whatever the new project is, they’ve been calling it Twilight of the Punks, with fans speculate is the album title. They’ve said they’re “not currently working on a new album”, which, in Fall Out Boy code, likely means it’s already finished.

This would be their first album single since 2023, when they dropped So Much (For) Stardust that March. The tour for that album, So Much For (Tour) Dust, was an explosive, elaborate return for the band. Their first headlining tour since 2017, it kicked off in June 2023 and concluded in May 2024. As Fall Out Boy has grown, so have their live shows. The most recent tour introduced flame throwers and Magic 8 Ball Songs to the mix, the latter leading to the live debut of several older songs.

So, rightfully, fans are eager to see what they do this time. Their first move was recruiting a lineup of beloved openers to join them. The European dates include A Day To Remember and Neck Deep, running from May to June 2027. North American dates include The Offspring, Good Charlotte, and The Story So Far, from July to August 2027.

Additionally, guitarist Joe Trohman is returning after sitting out much of the previous tour. He stepped away prior to the tour on personal leave, returning briefly for the 2024 run of shows. In 2025, he took a break again to have surgery on his right hand. But it looks like he’ll be back for Twilight of the Punks 2027 World Tour. Fans can check out Fall Out Boy’s official tour website for presale information.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage