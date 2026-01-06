Falling in Reverse Frontman Ronnie Radke Denied Restraining Order Against Tommy Lee’s Ex-Wife, Brittany Furlan

The saga of Ronnie Radke and Brittany Furlan continues. The Falling in Reverse frontman has filed for a restraining order against the actress. For months, the pair have been going around and around over alleged catfishing. A situation that might have partly been to blame for Furlan’s divorce from Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Now, TMZ has obtained documents that show, on Monday, Radke filed a request for a Temporary Restraining Order in L.A. Superior Court. In it, he cited alleged harassment by Furlan, whom he claims attempted to contact him numerous times on social media.

Last year, Brittany Furlan admitted to having communicated online with someone she believed was Ronnie Radke

Ronnie Radke also alleged that Brittany Furlan has been sitting in her car outside his home, and that she followed him to a doctor’s appointment. He says this happened after he refused to communicate with her. According to TMZ, a court clerk denied the TRO because it is not an emergency order. A judge will rule on the issue at a hearing on Friday, January 23.

This whole thing goes back to May 2024, when Furlan claimed she’d been catfished by someone pretending to be Radke. He also denied being the person she had been secretly engaging with online, and claimed he contacted the FBI. In the wake of the incident, Furlan and Lee split up.

Fast forward to this past weekend: Furlan dragged it all back out into the light. Taking to social media, she claimed there was evidence that Radke was, in fact, the person she’d been having an online relationship with.

In a new post, Furlan claimed that two digits of a phone number were clues that Radke could have been behind the catfishing the whole time

“This is not how I wanted to start my new year,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. “I wanted to leave this behind and move on with my husband. But every time someone posts a video about me being ‘catfished,’ I defend myself because I know the truth.”

“He [Radke] doesn’t like that I do that, so he’s trying to shut me down even more. He knows the truth, too,” Furlan added, per NME. “I’d like to move on with my life. I’d like to be led the f*** alone. Not hunted from burners and whatnot.”

“I’m not gonna be gaslit any further,” she went on to write. “Thank you to everyone who has messaged me and has been the subject of a smear campaign when the narcissist gets caught. It’s not fun. Now, please let me move on with my life.”

Radke fired back at Furlan, calling her “a piece of s**t*,” saying she’s the NARCISSIST

He also lamented that the situation damaged his relationship with Tommy Lee. “You know how hard it is that somebody I grew up listening to, like your husband, hates my fucking guts now?” Radke asked. He added that Lee is “convinced that I’m doing some secret weirdo s*** when I’m not.”

Finally, Radke added, “I put that on my f***ing child and my dead brother, I’ve never Snapchatted you in my f***ing life.”