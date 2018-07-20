Falling Woman Sentenced, So Here’s that Amazing Video Again

The woman who captured our hearts with her roof fallin’ ways in that viral convenience store robbery video has been sentenced.

Brittany Burke, 29, and her partner Richard Pariseau provided us with some of the most dramatic CCTV footage you’ll ever see. The video, which really should win an award of some kind, starts with Burke and Pariseau being confronted by police in a Spruce Grove Reddi Mart after attempting to buy some pop with a stolen credit card.

Videos by VICE

Pariseau, smartly, decides that the best thing he can do in this situation is to shove Burke into the cop and attempt to hit the road. Pariseau for a time is free, he runs to the back of the store and tries to get out that way but, alas, the door is locked. Knowing time isn’t on his side, Pariseau goes back into the store and arms up with some snacks. However, he literally brought Spitz to a gunfight here, realizes it, and gives up.

However, Burke doesn’t give up that easily. The 29-year-old woman noticed the cop is focused on Pariseau and decides it’s her time to escape. Here it is kiddos, the coup de grâce of the video—the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Burke finds a ladder, climbs it, makes her way into the ceiling panels and goes for a hard-as-fuck tumble. She is soon arrested.



The duo were charged with a litany of crimes. Burke was charged with obstructing a peace officer, breaching conditions and mischief whereas Pariseau was charged with similar crimes alongside assaulting a police officer, possession of stolen property, using a stolen credit card, and resisting arrest. On top of their legal woes, the two have been mocked relentlessly online, with video of their actions being seen millions of times.

For her misdeeds Burke received a 15-day sentence—Pariseau has yet to be sentenced. However, according to CTV, she received credit for her time served and won’t be spending any more time in the hoosegow.

Sign up for the VICE Canada Newsletter to get the best of VICE Canada delivered to your inbox.

Follow Mack Lamoureux on Twitter .