Fallout 3 Remastered Leak Appears in McFarlane Toy Listing

A Fallout 3 Remastered game might have just been leaked by a new toy line listing. According to the McFarlane collectibles’ product page, merchandise is being made for a new Fallout project. But is the FO3 remaster listing just a mistake?

Fallout 3 Remastered Appears in McFarlane Toy Listing

Screenshot: Bethesda

If you read that headline and thought: wait, don’t we already know about Fallout 3 Remastered? I don’t blame you. After all, the supposed project is one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming. We’ve been hearing about a Fallout 3 remake being in the works since 2024. Incredibly though, the game has never actually been announced or confirmed by Bethesda.

However, we might have just gotten our first sign that it’s real. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that “Fallout 3 Remastered” has appeared in several new McFarlane toy listings. For example, there is a product page for a Nuka Cola figurine with the game’s title in it. “[PO 2026.08] MCFARLANE ELITE EDITION 7IN – FALLOUT 3 REMASTERED – #13 T-45B NUKA COLA”.

Screenshot: MacFarland Toys

After the Nuka Cola figurine was discovered, this led many fans to believe that Fallout 3 Remastered had been leaked early online. Although it should be pointed out, McFarlane themselves haven’t confirmed the game is real. And this could technically just be a mistake or misprint in the item listing itself.

Toy Lines Have Leaked Games Early Before

Screenshot: Bethesda

It’s hard to say whether this latest McFarlane Fallout 3 Remastered toy is a legitimate leak of the game itself or not. This wouldn’t be the first time a toy line has leaked a game early. In fact, it’s pretty common for toy manufacturers to get information about an unannounced game or movie early.

This allows them to spend the next year making merchandise so it’s ready for the project’s launch. It’s also completely possible that the listing was just a mistake. It could honestly go either way. However, one thing giving this latest leak some steam behind it is the fact that a remaster of the classic 2008 RPG has recently been confirmed to be in development.

Fallout 3 Remaster Already Rumored to Be in Development

Screenshot: Bethesda

As we reported in early March, Jez Corden over at Windows Central claimed that remasters of Fallout 3 and New Vegas were both currently in development. Corden also cautioned fans from expecting either to be announced anytime soon and said they would not be shadow-dropped.

So with a FO3 remaster seemingly being confirmed to be in the works, this latest toy line leak seems to line up with it. The only question then is, if it’s an actual leak, when will Fallout 3 Remastered get announced?

When Could Fallout 3 Remastered Be Announced?

Screenshot: Bethesda, Summer Game Fest

This is pure speculation, but if I had to guess, the remaster could be at this year’s Summer Game Fest, which takes place from June 5–8, 2026. Microsoft usually likes to host their annual Xbox Summer Showcase as a part of the event.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see though. Interestingly, Oblivion Remastered was announced and released on the same day in April 2025. While we won’t be getting a FO3 remaster anytime soon, we could see Bethesda use a similar strategy when it’s eventually announced.