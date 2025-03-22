‘Fallout 76’ Gets Players Ready to Fool With the Ghoul In a Massive, Highly Anticipated Update

Fallout 76, like No Man’s Sky, is one of gaming’s most recent 180-degree turnarounds from its initial launch. Kotaku actually has a great write-up of Fallout 76‘s… troubled early days. But, now, we can talk about the latest major update: Ghoul Within. Which adds many player-requested features. So, what’s the hold-up? Let’s get into it!

Play video

Ghoulification

To begin your path to the Ghoul life, you’ll have to pick up the Fallout 76 questline “Leap of Faith.” which will then take you into a new section of the Savage Divide. There, you will meet characters who will aid in your transformation.

Completing this questline will complete your transformation, unlocking new Ghoul-exclusive abilities Glow and Feral, as well as giving you access to 30 new Ghoul-exclusive Perks.

Ghoulities (Abilities)

Feral

Becoming a Ghoul sheds the need to sate your hunger and thirst. Instead, you battle against a gnawing desire to slip back into your base nature, abandoning all sanity you might have had.

The new Feral meter drains over time and can only be filled back up by consuming Chems. You may not want to keep that meter 100% filled though. Your Feral status provides different bonuses and penalties depending on how full the meter is.

Above 80%: you gain +3 Strength, +3 Endurance, +30 Max HP

Above 60%: you gain +15 Max HP

Above 40%: you lose -1 Endurance and -5 Max HP

Above 20%: you lose -3 Endurance, -15 Max HP, -10 Max AP

At 0%: you gain +150% Melee Damage, and lose -5 Endurance, -99 Charisma, -30 Max HP, -20 Max AP, -300% Hip-fire Gun Accuracy & V.A.T.S. Accuracy.

Glow

As you might expect when living life as a Ghoul, radiation doesn’t have the same effect on you as it does on the smooth-skinned. You’re also immune to diseases and cannot be mutated by nearby radiation. As a Ghoul, radiation makes you Glow!

This new Glow system also increases your maximum health (and heals damage you’ve taken) based on the amount of radiation that you’ve accumulated. Your Glow can be further tracked by the green-striped pattern on your HP bar.

Consuming tainted foods, drinks and exploring irradiated environments all contribute to your Glow. If you hear that Pip-Boy ticking, the radiation is hitting. While you’re in Power Armor, your radiation intake can be seen on the “Rads” dial next to your health.

Outside of the max health increase Glow provides, it also contributes to Perks like the Science Monster and Jaguar Speed Perks mentioned below!

‘Fallout 76 Ghoul Within’ Gherks (Perks)

One of the immediate benefits of living life as a Ghoul is that you’ll have access to a new suite of Perk cards,which you can use in addition to the normal human cards. There are 28 Perks to choose from and 2 new Legendary perks for Ghouls.

The new Perk cards can be attained through Perk card packs or by selecting your level-up Perk. These cards will open new build opportunities and enhance the way you play.

Do note that Perk cards that revolve around Hunger, Thirst and the Chem Resistant perk will be locked as Ghouls don’t require the benefits that those cards provide.

Let’s look at one Perk from each S.P.E.C.I.A.L. category (all Perk descriptions are at their max value):

Strength:

Bone Shatterer – Your melee weapon attacks have a 45% chance to cripple a limb.

Perception:

Eye of The Hunter – Your vision grants you +30% accuracy in V.A.T.S. from a very long distance.

Endurance:

Glowing Gut – Irradiated food and drink grant 300% more rads.

Charisma:

Moral Support – When on a team, you become feral 50% slower.

Intelligence:

Science Monster – While you have Glow, gain 15% bonus damage for 10 seconds upon getting hit.

Agility:

Jaguar Speed – You now sprint 20% faster when your Glow is high.

Luck:

Wild West Hands – 36% chance to instantly reload your entire magazine when empty.

A Ghoul’s Day Out

With all these new benefits that help you explore the wasteland, however, we would forgive you for thinking that life as a Ghoul was easy. No matter how well dressed you are, there are still some factions (like the Brotherhood of Steel) who won’t want to interact with you.

Playing as a Ghoul will make some factions hostile to you which will lock you out of some quest lines. Luckily wearing disguises made by Jaye, a new NPC you’ll meet along the new questline, will allow you to interact with any blocked content that you may find when living life as a Ghoul. Jaye will also allow you to remove the disguise if you so wish.

Back to Humanity

If after a short while you realize that being a Ghoul isn’t for you, you can become human again through your Character Screen.

Please note: this is a one-way ticket back. You won’t be able to complete the questline to become a Ghoul again.

If you want a character that has already completed the “Leap of Faith” questline to become a Ghoul again, you can purchase a Ghoul Retransformation which will be available on the character screen for 1000 Atoms.

‘Fallout 76 Ghoul Within’ Season 20 – Glow of the Ghoul Details

Bask in the “Glow of the Ghoul” and earn new Ghoulish rewards throughout your journey.

For a complete look at what awaits you this season, check out our Season 20 article here!

The Big Bloom – Starting April 29

Spring is on the way which means the new themed event begins on April 29!

We hope you look forward to helping Black-eyed Susan save her favorite meadow from the Overgrown.

‘Fallout 76 Ghoul Within’ Level 50 Character Boost

For new and veteran Wastelanders alike, the new Level 50 Character Boost is a great way to get a new character ready to participate in Daily Ops, Public Events, and explore Appalachia!

Check out our article for more information.

‘Fallout 76’ Release Notes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Text to Speech window could persist through various menus.

Fixed an issue where a chosen Screen Narration Voice Type could reset after relaunching the game.

Fixed an issue where menus would not scroll properly while using Text to Speech or Speech to Text options.

Ammo

Plasma and Ultracite Cores now display their charge value.

Fully charged Fusion, Plasma and Ultracite Cores can now be placed in the Ammo Box.

Fusion Cores count as in use while in Power Armor when storing unused ammo in the Ammo Box.

Fusion Cores assigned to Power Armor cannot be stored in the Ammo Box.

Armor

Fixed an issue where the V63 Jetpack Paint could not be applied to the Vulcan Jetpack.

Enclave Technician Headwear now provides correct “Damage & Disease resistance against airborne hazards”.

Hazmat and Chinese Stealth Suit now count as wearing a full matching set of armor.

Hazmat Suit is now in the Armor category in the Pip-boy.

C.A.M.P.

Expanded the area of passive power for the Winter Retreat workshop structure.

Fixed an issue where workshop items would not place correctly while using Free Cam in the Summer Camp Shelter.

Stored C.A.M.P. Pet furniture now properly refers to them as a Dweller.

The last Turbo-fert grenade in a stack will function as expected.

Fixed an issue where two doors could be attached to the same doorframe.

Fixed an issue with the Flower Cart Vending Machine not having proper transparency on the flowers.

Screenshot: Bethesda Softworks

‘Fallout 76’ Combat

Reduced the health and damage output of Super Mutants.

Fixed an issue with the Cavalier’s mod where the player took increased damage while blocking.

Manhunt: corrected grammatical mistakes in Mad Dog Malone’s lines.

Combat Balancing

Most Fallout 76 pistols have been modified to incorporate the damage that they would deal via Perks into their base damage since those perks no-longer offer a pistol-specific increase to damage. In addition to this, a few pistols have received a further increase to their base damage.

The following Fallout 76 weapons can be converted to Rifles via mods and thus will have their base damage further increased in the future:

Pipe Gun

Pipe Revolver

Pipe Bolt-Action

Laser Gun

Ultracite Laser Gun

Plasma Gun

Enclave Plasma Gun

Weapon Damage Changes

The base damage values listed here represent the weapon at its max level (45 or 50). Lower levels have been adjusted proportionally.

10mm: 29 -> 45

44 [Revolver]: 72 -> 132

Alien Blaster: 37 -> 59

Black Powder Pistol: 216 -> 347

Crusader Pistol: 35 -> 56

Circuit Breaker: 40 -> 64

Salvaged Assaultron Head: 62 -> 95

Western Revolver: 84 -> 157

Gamma Gun: 60 -> 85

Gauss Pistol: 115 -> 195

Single Action Revolver: 82 -> 184

Pipe Revolver: 70 -> 85

Weapon AP Cost Changes

Pipe Gun: 21 -> 13

Note: This weapon no longer has reduced AP cost from automatic receivers.

10mm: 20 -> 15

Note: This weapon no longer has reduced AP cost from automatic receivers.

Circuit Breaker: 20 -> 16

44 [Revolver]: 35 -> 20

Alien Blaster: 20 -> 17

Crusader Pistol: 20 -> 16

Combat Shotgun: 35 -> 18

Western Revolver: 35 -> 22

Double-Barrel Shotgun: 30 -> 26

Cold Shoulder: 30 -> 28

Gauss Pistol: 35 -> 18

Plasma Gun: 25 -> 16

Enclave Plasma Gun: 25 -> 18

Gamma Gun: 30 -> 18

Pipe Revolver: 25 -> 16

Gunther’s Big Iron: 35 -> 30

Gauss Shotgun: 35 -> 24

Laser Gun: 25 -> 16

Pump-Action Shotgun: 35 -> 20

Single-Action Revolver: 35 -> 24

Ultracite Laser Gun: 25 -> 14

Weapon VATS Critical Damage Multiplier Changes

These are the base VATS critical damage multipliers for each weapon. Mods, perks, and other buffs can further increase these values.

10mm: 2.0 -> 2.5

Note: Only while semi-automatic.

Circuit Breaker: 2.0 -> 2.75

44 [Revolver]: 2.0 -> 2.75

Alien Blaster: 2.0 -> 2.25

Black Powder Pistol: 2.0 -> 2.75

Crusader Pistol: 2.0 -> 2.5

Single-Action Revolver: 2.0 -> 2.75

Salvaged Assaultron Head: 2.0 -> 3.0

Western Revolver: 2.0 -> 2.75

Gamma Gun: 2.0 -> 2.75

Gauss Pistol: 2.0 -> 2.75

Pipe Bolt-Action: 2.0 -> 2.75

Pipe Gun: 2.0 -> 2.5

Note: Only while semi-automatic.

Pipe Revolver: 2.0 -> 2.75

Weapon Sneak Damage Multiplier Changes

These are the base VATS critical damage multipliers for each weapon. Mods and perks can further increase these values.

10mm: 2.0 -> 2.5

Alien Blaster: 2.0 -> 2.25

Crusader Pistol: 2.0 -> 2.5

Pipe Bolt-Action: 2.0 -> 2.75

Pipe Gun: 2.0 -> 2.5

‘Fallout 76’ Events

Dangerous Pastimes: Increased the countdown timer of the first stage to allow for more time before interacting with the intercom.

Legendary Mods

Fixed a bug causing Fallout 76 Legendary Mod Boxes to drop on death.

Fixed an issue which caused the “Pounder’s” mod to do more damage than intended.

“Battle-Loader’s” no longer activates when bashing players or teammates.

Fixed an issue with the “Defender’s” mod where players took increased damage while blocking.

“Conductor’s” now correctly grants 5% health & AP on successful critical hits.

Legendary Mod Boxes can now be scrapped for Legendary Modules.

1-Star: 3 Module

2-Star: 6 Module

3-Star: 12 Module

4-Star: 24 Module

You now have a chance to learn the plans by scrapping the mod boxes at the same rate as scrapping an item with the mod attached.

Arms Keeper’s

No longer applies to grenades

Cavalier’s

(Weapon) Fixed a bug causing this mod to increase damage taken instead of reducing it.

(Armor) Now grants -5% Damage Taken while sprinting.

Sentinel’s

Now grants -5% Damage Taken while standing still.

Furious

This effect is now considered Onslaught (+5% damage per stack, +9 max stacks) and stacks with the new Gunslinger and Guerrilla Perks.

(+5% damage per stack, +9 max stacks) and stacks with the new Gunslinger and Guerrilla Perks. Onslaught description: Each consecutive hit then grants a stack of Onslaught. Stacks expire once per second. Players also have an initial limit of 0 and can increase this through Perks and Items. The effects granted per stack can also be modified by Perks and Items.

description: Each consecutive hit then grants a stack of Onslaught. Stacks expire once per second. Players also have an initial limit of 0 and can increase this through Perks and Items. The effects granted per stack can also be modified by Perks and Items. Pounder’s

Reworded for Onslaught and fixed an issue with the stack limit.

+10% Damage per Onslaught stack, +10 max stacks.

Safecracker’s

New Effect: +1 Lockpick and +1 Hacking skill.

Magazines

Updated Guns and Bullets 3 description to state that it gives a 100% increase to Ballistic Crit damage.

‘Fallout 76’ Power Armor

Now grants +10 STR regardless of your current STR.

Inspecting and previewing Power Armor now correctly shows the parts attached to it. In addition, the inspect menu now displays the contents of the chassis.

Perks

Adjusted some Perk names for better alphabetical sorting.

Onslaught now has a HUD indicator.

A help entry has been added for Onslaught.

Added a help entry for Small Guns.

Updated the help entry for V.A.T.S. to include information about Limb Targeting and Weakness/Resistance being tied to the PER stat.

Added an option to disable the unopened Perk Card Pack prompt.

Starting loadouts have been adjusted to accommodate Perk Card changes.

Fixed an issue where upgraded Perk Cards only showed Rank 1 values when unequipped.

‘Fallout 76’ Perk Balancing

Arms Keeper

Ranks reduced from 3 to 2

Rank 1 increased to 50%.

Rank 2 increased to 75%

Now applies to all weapons, except grenades

Awareness

New Effect : Gain more V.A.T.S. accuracy based on PER

: Gain more V.A.T.S. accuracy based on PER The effect of seeing weaknesses in V.A.T.S. is now tied to having at least 10 PER

Barbarian

Ranks reduced from 3 to 1

New Effect : Gain Damage Resistance based on your STR. Doubled when not wearing armor.

: Gain Damage Resistance based on your STR. Doubled when not wearing armor. Bodyguards

Ranks reduced from 4 to 1

New Effect : Gain Damage & Energy Resistance based on your CHA per teammate.

: Gain Damage & Energy Resistance based on your CHA per teammate. Demolition Expert

Ranks reduced from 5 to 3.

Rank 2 increased from 20% to 40% Explosive Damage.

Rank 3 increased from 30% to 60% Explosive Damage.

Fixed an issue where Demolition Expert was increasing Turret damage instead of Home Defense.

Demolition Expert is no longer required to craft explosives.

Cap Collector

Reduced chance of extra caps from 100% to a chance based on your LCK that ranges from 20% to 85%.

Can Do!

Ranks reduced from 3 to 1

New Effect : Find more packaged food based on LCK

: Find more packaged food based on LCK Added an additional chance to occur based on your LCK that ranges from 20% to 85%.

Can now apply to NPC loot.

Concentrated Fire

No longer grants limb targeting. This is now acquired by having at least 5 PER

Fixed the damage bonus not increasing per shot

The per shot effects are now limited to 20 stacks

Crackshot

Now works with all small guns.

(2)

Field Surgeon

Moved to INT

Farma Pharma

Added an additional chance to occur based on your LCK that ranges from 20% to 85%.

Can now apply to NPC loot.

Gun Fu

Fixed an issue where Gun Fu was doing much more damage than intended

Increased the damage buff from 10%, 30%, 60% to 30%, 60%, 90%

Good With Salt

Ranks reduced from 3 to 2

Rank 1 now reduces spoilage by 45%

Rank 2 now reduces spoilage by 90%

Guerrilla

New Effect : Each rank adds ranged damage to close enemies

: Each rank adds ranged damage to close enemies Guerrilla Expert

Ranks reduced from 3 to 1

Rank 1 now costs 2 Perk Points

New Effect : Gain +1% reload speed per Onslaught stack with ranged weapons, +3 max stacks

: Gain +1% reload speed per Onslaught stack with ranged weapons, +3 max stacks Guerrilla Master

Ranks reduced from 3 t o1

Rank 1 now costs 3 Perk Points

New Effect : Gain +5% damage to close enemies per Onslaught stack with ranged weapons, +5 max stacks.

: Gain +5% damage to close enemies per Onslaught stack with ranged weapons, +5 max stacks. Gunslinger

New Effect : Each rank adds ranged damage to weak spots (6/9/12 damage per rank)

: Each rank adds ranged damage to weak spots (6/9/12 damage per rank) Gunslinger Expert

Ranks reduced from 3 to 1

Rank 1 now costs 2 Perk Points

New Effect : Changed effect to +1% ranged weak spot damage per Onslaught stack, +3 max stacks.

: Changed effect to +1% ranged weak spot damage per stack, +3 max stacks. Gunslinger Master

Ranks reduced from 3 to 1

Rank 1 now costs 3 Perk Points

New Effect : Gain Onslaught stacks over time and spend them on attacks, +10 max stacks.

: Gain stacks over time and spend them on attacks, +10 max stacks. Gun Runner

Now works with any ranged weapon.

Home Defense

Now correctly increases Turret damage.

Damage bonus is +50/75/100%.

(3)

Inspirational

Ranks reduced from 3 to 1.

Increased XP gain per CHA.

New Effect : You and team members gain more XP. This effect scales with CHA.

: You and team members gain more XP. This effect scales with CHA. Ironclad

Ranks reduced from 5 to 3.

New Effect : Armor provides 5% more protection per rank. Double if wearing a matching set.

: Armor provides 5% more protection per rank. Double if wearing a matching set. Lead Belly

Ranks reduced from 3 to 1

New Effect : Less Rads from food & drink based on END

: Less Rads from food & drink based on END Modern Renegade

Now works with all small guns.

Chance to cripple has been replaced with increased limb damage.

Mr. Sandman

Removed the “at night” requirement

Pack Rat

Ranks reduced from 3 to 2

Rank 1 increased to 50%.

Rank 2 increased to 75%

Packin’ Light

Ranks reduced from 3 to 1

New Effect : Your Action Points regenerate faster when not encumbered.

: Your Action Points regenerate faster when not encumbered. Pharma Farma

Ranks reduced from 3 to 1

New Effect : Find more healing chems based on LCK

: Find more healing chems based on LCK Portable Power

Ranks reduced from 3 to 2

Moved from INT to STR

Rank 1 increased to 50%.

Rank 2 increased to 75%

Rad Resistant

Ranks reduced from 4 to 1

Rank 1 now costs 2 points

New Effect : Gain Radiation Resistance based on your END.

: Gain Radiation Resistance based on your END. Rejuvenated

Increased bonus at Rank 1

Rank 2 now has an additional bonus while not heavily irradiated

Scrounger

Ranks reduced from 3 to 1

No longer increases the quantity of explosives found.

New Effect : Find more ammo based on LCK

: Find more ammo based on LCK Dev Note: All 3 “searching” Perks have a chance based on LCK to grant a bonus item in certain contexts, such as a medical box or ammo box. In addition, these Perks increase the quantity found from all regular loot sources based on LCK.

(Final)

Spiritual Healer

Ranks reduced from 3 to 1.

New Effect : You and teammates regenerate health. This effect scales with CHA.

: You and teammates regenerate health. This effect scales with CHA. Strong Back

Ranks reduced from 4 to 1

Rank 1 now costs 2 Perk Points

New Effect : Gain more carry weight based on your STR

: Gain more carry weight based on your STR Tank Killer

Now works with all small guns.

Tenderizer

Ranks reduced from 3 to 1

Rank 1 now costs 2 points

New Effect : Each attack makes your target take 0.1% increased damage

: Each attack makes your target take 0.1% increased damage Dev Note: Each player using Tenderizer contributes to a stacking effect that does not expire and caps out at 100% increased damage. This does not work in PvP.

Traveling Pharmacy

Ranks reduced from 3 to 2

Rank 1 increased to 45%

Rank 2 increased to 90%

Wrecking Ball

Ranks reduced from 3 to 1

Moved from INT to STR

New Effect: You deal +100% damage to objects and can damage your own C.A.M.P. objects

‘Fallout 76’ Quests

A Bump in the Road : Fixed a bug causing Joanna to re-appear when relogging.

: Fixed a bug causing Joanna to re-appear when relogging. A Bump in the Road : “Retrieve Cargo from the brahmin” objective no longer reappears after relogging.

: “Retrieve Cargo from the brahmin” objective no longer reappears after relogging. A Bump in the Road : Fixed an issue causing players to get duplicate “Blue Ridge Cargo” items when relogging.

: Fixed an issue causing players to get duplicate “Blue Ridge Cargo” items when relogging. A Bump in the Road : Fixed an issue where the quest would not activate if a player reached level 20 while in the area.

: Fixed an issue where the quest would not activate if a player reached level 20 while in the area. Oldest Trick in the Book : Fixed an issue that could cause some Cultists to not be hostile when they should be.

: Fixed an issue that could cause some Cultists to not be hostile when they should be. Oldest Trick in the Book : Fixed an issue that could cause the player to become softlocked while interacting with Hugo.

: Fixed an issue that could cause the player to become softlocked while interacting with Hugo. Cop a Squatter : The “Speak with Chief” objective should now complete properly, and the Chief Robot will no longer skip the explanation dialogue.

: The “Speak with Chief” objective should now complete properly, and the Chief Robot will no longer skip the explanation dialogue. Powerhouse of the Cell : Moved the objective marker for “Enter the Organics Sector” to be aligned with the door.

: Moved the objective marker for “Enter the Organics Sector” to be aligned with the door. Duty Calls : Fixed an issue where the quest would not progress if players log out with a brain in their inventory and resume the quest later on.

: Fixed an issue where the quest would not progress if players log out with a brain in their inventory and resume the quest later on. Most Sensational Game : Speculative fixes for NPC pathing issues that could prevent progress.

: Speculative fixes for NPC pathing issues that could prevent progress. A Satisfied Conscience : Fixed an issue where Paladin Rahmani would not be present at the start of the quest.

: Fixed an issue where Paladin Rahmani would not be present at the start of the quest. Addressed several dialogue mismatches in Milepost Zero.

Fixed an issue where players could enter the Ranger Station Bunker prematurely during the Skyline Valley questline.

Ramirez, Hewson, and generic Brotherhood Initiates in Fort Atlas should no longer talk about Knight Shin if Rahmani was chosen as the leader of the Brotherhood of Steel.

The potential weapons earnable from completing the Elusive Crane quest can now be scrapped.

UI

Fixed issues where Player Titles could overlap a player’s level when seen on the map.

Rad-X now properly states it will suppress active mutations.

Fixed an issue with Battle Ready Dweller loadouts having an extra unused point of Endurance.

Fixed an issue with the pip boy not displaying correct information for Guns and Bullets 3 magazine effect.

Legendary Scrip is now able to be found in the Collections tab of the Pip-Boy.

Fixed an issue with the Scorchbeast Photomode Frame not displaying correctly when used.

Weapons

V63 Laser Carbine is now craftable for all players regardless of the acquisition method.

The V63 Laser Carbine weapon plan and mod plans along with its mod plans, can no longer be dropped, traded, or sold.

Fixed an issue where the V63 Laser Carbine could appear multiple times in the crafting menu.

Fixed an issue where melee weapons appeared incorrectly when using a Scout’s Banner.

Fixed an issue where the Reaper Gatling Laser paint did not apply correctly.

Fixed incorrect display of Ultracite Laser Gun and Ultracite Gatling Laser when viewed in inventory/workshop views.

Fixed an issue where the Cryptid Jawbone Knife, V63-HELGA, and V63-OLGA could not be changed back to their unique skin if another paint was applied.

Fixed an issue where players who unlocked The Cremator through gold bullion were not able to apply the Enclave Sigma Squad paint.

Fixed an issue where Fire damage type appeared above the Primary damage type on certain weapons.

Fixed an issue where the Dual Bar mod was not properly being granted when scrapping The Cauterizer.

‘Fallout 76’ Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed an issue preventing SCORE Boosts from working correctly in Private Worlds.

Fixed issue with Silver Collectron not collecting the items specified in its terminal.

Fixed an issue where Overgrown Moonflower assassins could be pacified with the Wasteland Whisperer perk.

Fixed an issue in the Gleaming Depths where the mole miners wouldn’t attack the drill if left alone.

All goo piles and cultists can now be looted directly inside the Old Crimora Mines.

Players can now trade/drop the Thrasher Plushie Backpack plans.

Increased the range at which other players can hear each other while using Area Chat.

Added Group Generation to the condition of the rewards for mutated Public Events.

Mutated Party Packs should now properly grant Recipes & Outfits once players have learned everything.

Pleasant Valley Claim Tokens no longer have any weight.

Known Issues

Bulk Scrapping ‘Fallout 76’ Legendary Mods

When attempting to scrap a stack of Legendary mods the check to see if the mod was “learned” will only trigger once. The team is currently investigating a fix and we’ll let you know as soon as we have more information to share.

For now, please scrap your Legendary mods one at a time and not in bulk.

Inconsistent Legendary Perk Behavior

After transforming into a Ghoul, players may still notice inconsistent behavior with the “What Rads”, “Action Diet”, and “Feral Rage” perks. Namely the Human Legendary Perk “What Rads” won’t appear as locked away for the transformed character and the Ghoul Exclusive Perks “Action Diet” and “Feral Rage” may still appear locked and enequippable.

Logging out or relaunching ‘Fallout 76’ should address the inconsistent behavior of the Perk cards.