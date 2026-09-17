Fallout 76 Is Starting Spooky Season Early

October hasn’t arrived yet, but Fallout 76 is already embracing the Halloween season in the post-nuclear wasteland.

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The Slasher update has arrived in Fallout 76 and delivered an all-new series of eerie emergency broadcasts airing in parts over multiple weeks. These broadcasts lead players to unravel the mystery behind these macabre masked murders, with tasks ranging from fighting Infestations of fanatical Slasher supporters to digging up unmarked graves for clues.

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Players are tasked with attracting The Slasher and then surviving the encounter for a chance at earning a unique Power Armor set and a new super-sharp Super Slasher weapon.

The Slasher Update also contains multiple fixes and enhancements, including improvements to Infestations such as increasing drop rates for certain rewards, toggling Infestation notifications and more.

Fast-Traveling to join your teammates in an Infestation Zone is also now free, making it easier for players to call in reinforcements for these challenging PvE encounters.

Key Features:

The Slasher – Prepare for a frightful fall as a cult of fanatics’ sow chaos around the Appalachian region. Check in every week for new parts of the story of The Slashe

XBOX Series & PlayStation 5 Upgrade – Native XBOX Series and PlayStation 5 versions of Fallout 76 are now available in their respective stores! Expect improved performance and stability.

Unique Weapon Crafting – Give new life to your favorite unique items. Unique weapons and armor can now have their Legendary Mods changed and have a 4th Legendary Mod added!

Introducing Legacy Seasons – Earn rewards from Seasons you might have missed when they return as Legacy Seasons!

New Seasonal Fish – Fall is near which means new Seasonal Fish will appear!

Season 26: Beware The Blood Moon – Earn rewards inspired by the upcoming spooky season. What happens beneath the crimson moon?

The launch of The Slasher update also ushers in a new season for Fallout 76 players. In Season 26: Beware the Blood Moon, players can earn S.C.O.R.E. from playing Fallout 76 to earn Tickets to redeem for frightfully fun rewards like the Blood Moon Weather Control Station, Creepy Cultist Well, Batty Skirt, and more.

This update also gives players the choice to progress either the newest Season or a Season from the past with Legacy Seasons.

“Legacy Seasons utilize the same ticket pool as normal seasons. This means where you spend your tickets is completely up to you. See something you like in the current season? Focus claiming rewards there. Did you miss out on an item you really wanted from a previous season? You can spend your tickets there as well.”

For now, that should be everything Fallout 76 players need to know before they download the update and dive into Appalachia to explore all the new content and challenges.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Fallout 76 and Bethesda news and updates.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.