Fallout 76 Players Have Very Little Time Left to Get New Vegas Rewards

Fans of Fallout 76 still have time to claim the recent limited-time New Vegas rewards, but not for much longer. In celebration of the Fallout TV show’s second season, which features New Vegas as a primary location, a brand-new update was added to the game. This update included the debut of the Burning Springs area, new missions, the Blood and Rust season, and a series of New Vegas rewards. As the window to claim these rewards is nearing the end, players will need to act sooner rather than later if they wish to ensure they snag the collection.

What New Vegas Rewards are Available in Fallout 76?

As part of the Burning Springs update, Fallout 76 also gained the Sunset Stranger mini-pass, featuring items themed around this franchise drink. There’s also a much more limited selection of Sunset Sarsaparilla-themed items in comparison to more notable option such as Nuka Cola, so if players want to ensure they snag these themed items, they will need to act within the next week. Following January 6, the event will conclude, the pass will leave, and the CAMP items will no longer be available.

Sunset Stranger Mini-Pass Items

Sunset Sarsaparilla Deputy Hat

Sunset Sarsaparilla Salloon Door

Sunset Sarsaparilla Bar Stool

Sunset Sarsaparilla Arcade Dart Machine

Sunset Sarsaparilla Billboard

Sunset Sarsaparilla Cap Clutter

Sunset Sarsaparilla Bottle Clutter

Build Mass With Sass Poster

A Fresh Delight Poster

Deputy Badge Backpack Flair

Two Player Icons – Festus and Blue Star Cap

Four Player Titles – Sassy and Sunset Prefixes, Courier and Stranger Suffixes

Players can explore Burning Springs and complete event missions to gain rewards from the event pass. While the first week of challenges have passed their expiry date, there are still week 2 challenges that can be completed to help propel your progression throughout the last couple days of the event. The number of tickets per mission completed may differ slightly, as these values were obtained via dataminer estimations.