‘Fallout’ Helmet Sold by GameStop Recalled Because It’s Prone to Growing Mold

Fallout 76 has produced a never-ending stream of problems for developer Bethesda and series fans. The latest dust-up involves a rather gross-sounding recall for an officially licensed collectible.

Chronicle, a Texas-based company that manufactures collectibles, issued a recall on a wearable red Power Armor helmet sold through Gamestop last week. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled collectible helmets and contact GameStop for a full refund and return instructions,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on a page about the recall. “GameStop is contacting all known purchasers directly.”

The life-sized helmet is modeled after the Power Armor found in the world of Fallout, specifically the T-51b variant, and painted in the colors of a Nuka-Cola bottle. It wasn’t part of a pre-order bonus and was sold exclusively through Gamestop. The issue, according to the CPSC, is that the lining of the helmet is prone to growing mold. “Mold can be present on the fabric insert inside the helmet, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold,” it said.

Bethesda’s Fallout 76 had a notoriously rocky launch. Bethesda advertised the $300 Power Armor Edition of the game, which included its own power armor helmet not affected by this recall as well as a canvas bag. When the game shipped, the Power Armor Edition came with a cheap nylon bag that upset fans that Bethesda scrambled to replace. Bottles of branded Nuka-Cola rum going for $80 a bottle also suffered from delays and reportedly poor quality.

The CPSC lists “about 20,000” affected units, and no one has reported any injuries or illness. In an emailed statement, GameStop noted that only 32 helmets were actually sold and sent to customers.

“Only 32 units of the recalled helmets were actually sold and shipped to consumers, and all of those consumers have been identified and notified directly about the recall, offering a full refund,” the statement said. “No other models, editions, or colors of Power Armor Helmets are involved in this recall. Accordingly, the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition helmets, which have a gun-metal or grey color painted finish and gray or black colored exterior tubing around the sides, and which were sold as part of a bundle with a video game and other collectible items, are not being recalled.”

Update: This article was updated with comment from GameStop.

