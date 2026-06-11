Fallout New Vegas Remaster Might Have Been Leaked By New Toy Line

A new toy line might have just confirmed that the rumored Fallout New Vegas Remaster is actually real. A new figurine listing by McFarlane Toys might have leaked the Fallout remake early by accident.

Fallout New Vegas Remaster Reportedly Leaked By McFarlane Figurines

Screenshot: Bethesda

Back in March, we reported that McFarlane had begun producing figurines for a “Fallout 3 Remastered” toy line. While Bethesda never officially announced the FO3 Remake, many insiders have since confirmed that the project has been in development and could be released sooner rather than later. If it is accurate, then McFarlane might have just leaked another Bethesda game early.

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Eagle-eyed fans a new set of Fallout McFarlane figurines that are reportedly releasing in October 2026. The only problem is, the new toys have armor and characters from Fallout New Vegas. A explained the leak: “The two new figures are named: Fallout New California Ranger 1/10 figure and Scorched New California Sierra Member 1/10 figure. Anyone who’s played the series knows the Scorched Sierra Power Armor is straight out of New Vegas, it has nothing to do with Fallout 4.”

Screenshot: Reddit Morichh

Unlike the Fallout 3 Remastered toy line, though, the new figurines are actually labeled as “Fallout 4.” But as the Reddit thread points out, the Scorched Sierra Power Armor is from Fallout New Vegas and not FO4. This, of course, has led many players to speculate that the figurine series name is a “placeholder.”

Some have even theorized that McFarlane was trying to avoid leaking the game early like what happened with the Fallout 3 Remastered earlier in the year. However, this is purely speculation at this point.

Is the Fallout New Vegas Remaster Leak Legitimate?

Screenshot: Bethesda

At the time of writing, a Fallout New Vegas Remastered has not been confirmed by Bethesda. That said, like the Fallout 3 remake, many insiders claim that the project has been in development at Xbox. This latest leak is a bit tricky to decipher, because the new figurines do technically say they are from Fallout 4 line and not New Vegas.

The leak from March was particularly interesting, because the new toy line was specifically called “Fallout 3 Remastered.” That name had never been officially announced by Bethesda, which made it intriguing. On the other hand, it’s also a bit odd that these new Fallout 4 figurines have armor and characters from New Vegas. Could it be an error or just a simple mistake? Who knows.

Regardless, there has been a lot of chatter that these Fallout remasters exist. And yet, Bethesda didn’t announce any Fallout remakes during the latest Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2026. Fans who still believe in the projects argue that Bethesda might be following the same strategy they used with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Screenshot: Bethesda

With Oblivion, the studio announced it on April 22 and then released it on the very same day. So the argument is that these Fallout remastered games will also get shadow-dropped out of nowhere. Only time will tell if this is true.